Contributor James Soviero

Right Wing News is one of the 800 Facebook pages that have recently been removed by Mark Zuckerberg’s censors for being fake or something.

Mr. Zuckerberg was very clever in that he made his fortune on the pages representing other peoples’ hard work, but he never forfeited ownership or even leased the pages. Most believed he supported free speech and felt comfortable investing in Facebook advertising.

The political right discovered Facebook during the Tea Party era which began in 2009. Facebook had been a bastion of the left until then and the leftists were unhappy about the arrival of the right and older citizens.

TRASHING THE RIGHT

It now appears that Facebook doesn’t like them either.

Facebook seems to have found a way to get rid of the right — call them all fake news. Right Wing News is a good site but the owner abandoned it last year when the censors dramatically slashed his numbers. It’s been taken over by others and his Facebook page was still successful. A triple-amputee veteran took it over and invested $315,000 into it.

AIRMAN BRIAN KOLFAGE

After 9/11, Brian Kolfage wanted to serve his country out of a sense of duty and joined the Air Force. He volunteered for his second tour in the Middle East, in Iraq.

On September 11th, 2004, exactly 3 years to the day since the 9/11/01 attacks, a 107 mm rocket landed feet from Airman Kolfage, Right Wing News reports. He lost both legs below the hips and a right hand.

He beat the odds and survived. Not only did he survive, but he also walked out of Walter Reed on his own.

RWN reports:

Airman Kolfage continued overcoming the odds by going back to work for the Air Force as a base security manager. He also served on Congresswoman Gabrielle Gifford’s Veterans Advisory Committee. Brian went on to enroll at the University of Arizona’s School of Architecture. He learned to draw with his left hand as his dominant right was gone. Kolfage graduated from university and was also awarded the prestigious Pat Tillman Scholar award.

He married and had two children.

Airman Kolfage has won awards for courage. He even co-founded a company called Military Grade Coffee with 10% of the proceeds going to veterans groups.

He became interested in publishing and began investing in and promoting the page of RWN. Facebook took the $315,000 from him but canceled him at the first opportunity.

Hopefully, they will restore the very popular page with its 3.6 million readers.