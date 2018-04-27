Troll John Brennan Threatens Trump with Special Counsel’s Findings

Twitter troll and former Communist-turned-CIA director John Brennan is out threatening President Trump on Twitter and on NPR. This is in response to the release of the House Intelligence Committee report written by committee Republicans. The report exonerates the Trump campaign of colluding or conspiring with Russians during the 2016 campaign.

Brennan is not happy and wrote menacingly: “A highly partisan, incomplete, and deeply flawed report by a broken House Committee means nothing. The Special Counsel’s work is being carried out by professional investigators—not political staffers. SC’s findings will be comprehensive & authoritative. Stay tuned, Mr. Trump….”

A highly partisan, incomplete, and deeply flawed report by a broken House Committee means nothing. The Special Counsel’s work is being carried out by professional investigators—not political staffers. SC’s findings will be comprehensive & authoritative. Stay tuned, Mr. Trump…. https://t.co/Jx3jh8fomu — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 27, 2018

What does this former Communist know about the Special Counsel’s work and why does he know it?

Every day there are leaks coming out of the Special Counsel’s investigation, an investigation that began without a constitutional basis. He is investigating endlessly on every conceivable issue while ignoring the real offenses by the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton in particular.

We are in the midst of a potential breakthrough with North Korea; Iran is threatening our anhilation; and our borders remain open. But what does this evilmonger care about? Partisan rivalry and threats!

Brennan is part of the leftist resistance and he will not accept that Trump won the election. The more Trump succeeds, the more the attacks from the left grow.

Nick Short tweeted: “Congress means nothing and an unelected special counsel means everything. This is what Brennan is implying. Do the Russians have blackmail material on you @JohnBrennan? With asinine statements like this & your past threats to the president, it makes me wonder.”

Commie Brennan Suggests Putin Has Dirt on Trump

Former CIA Director John Brennan was asked by NPR Thursday if “it is responsible” for a recent CIA director to issue such speculation.

Brennan, a former commie or perhaps current one, feels he has the right to imply Putin has dirt on the President — with no evidence.

“Well, I’m an ordinary civilian now,” Brennan told NPR. “I’m a private citizen, and I’m speaking out.”

“I am a nonpartisan,” he added.

“I’m not going to get into what I may have known or not known while I was the CIA director,” he said. “I just am looking at his performance since he has become president of the United States, and the — in some respects — fawning attitude toward Vladimir Putin while he speaks with such denigration about his fellow Americans. I just, it’s hard to understand. And so is he afraid that Mr. Putin might have something on him? Maybe. I don’t know, but only Mr. Trump knows what he might be vulnerable to. I don’t know.”

Pressed to provide actual proof, Brennan said:

“Again, I’m not going to speak about what I may have known while I was CIA director. The intelligence community assessment that we issued in January 2017 clearly indicated that the Russians were trying to interfere in this election with one of their objectives to enhance the prospects for Mr. Trump. Now, since I left office, I’ve seen a number of things come out about meetings that took place between Russians and very senior members of the Trump campaign. When I read these reports, it gives me pause, it gives me concern, about what was going on.

Those are partisan and baseless accusations. Trump has been tough on Russia. It was Obama who gave Russia everything they wanted.

A vengeful intelligence community with unlimited power

Obama’s henchmen, John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey will stop at nothing to destroy President Trump. And they were the heads of our intelligence agencies. That should terrify people.

Chuck Schumer, the obstructionist head of the Party of No, explained it this way: “Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on MSNBC in January 2017.

He seemed proud that our intelligence community is evil and vindictive.

Keep in mind, it’s not Trump they are destroying. These far-left operatives are destroying his agenda, his followers, and all that made America the land of the free.

Remember this: