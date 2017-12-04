Trolling Trump! Barack Obama Is in India Telling People to “Cherish”, “Nurture” Muslims

We will all gladly agree to “cherish and nurture” all Muslims equally with other good people who don’t want to destroy our way of life — normal Muslims — however, it is odd to hear a former president tell a global audience going through a worldwide jihad that Muslims should be “cherished and nurtured”. Why single them out and not mention Yazidis or Christians or Jews who are victims of radical Islamists?

Why aren’t those minorities suffering through genocide not “cherished and nurtured”?

Is that a wild, out of the box question?

Leftists like Obama think they are the party of women but radical Muslims, of which there are many, are known for their debasement of women. He won’t mention that, he won’t mention FGM or child marriages.

The former president has trouble giving up his former glory and is trolling Trump in Asia, following up on the President’s – the actual President’s – recent successful trip overseas.

Obama was in China last week, taking credit for improved relations with the communist nation, and now he is in India lodging petty insults. He referenced the Trump tweets in a negative way for starters.

He also told Indians how to handle Muslims. The Economic Times reported that he said India needs to “cherish and nurture” its Muslim population. He wants to reinforce that notion even though Buddhists, Sikhs and Hindus have suffered through radical Islamic terror attacks.

Obama will never criticize radical Islam. He likes to pretend radical Islamists have nothing to do with Islam.

The troll emphasized the need for religious tolerance and the right to practice one’s own faith during closed door talks with PM Modi during his last trip to India in 2015.

The hard-left globalist responded to questions, saying:

“There’s a counter narrative taking place, at all times, but it’s particularly pronounced now…

“You are seeing it in Europe, you are seeing it in the United States and sometimes you see it in India where those old tribal impulses reassert themselves under leaders who try to push back those impulses and under leaders who try to exploit them.”

No doubt he was showing his usual disdain for the President and his supporters who believe in sovereignty. He makes all yearnings for borders and national sovereignty about racism. It has worked for this divisive, angry Marxist.

“God damn America”, as his mentor Rev. Wright would say.

To quote Obama’s mentor Frank Marshall Davis, “I admire Russia for wiping out an economic system which permitted a handful of rich to exploit and beat gold from the millions of plain people…. As one who believes in freedom and democracy for all, I honor the Red nation.” Perhaps Obama wouldn’t mind seeing the USA and Capitalism wiped out.

Obama is creepy and he’s creeping on Trump wherever he goes.