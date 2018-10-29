“Tropical Trump” Jair Bolsanaro Wins Presidency in Brazil

Brazil is fed up with all the corruption and crime and they voted in Jair Bolsanaro as President. They call him the “Tropical Trump”.

It was an extremely divisive election, and like here, it was the far-left against a right-wing candidate. Mr. Bolsanaro was even stabbed in the stomach while campaigning.

So far, he has won 56 percent of the vote after 94 percent of the ballots were counted, electoral officials said.

Mr. Bolsonaro rose suddenly from relative obscurity to a presidential candidate after Brazilians rejected the PT party which ran Brazil for 13 of the last 15 years.

THE FORMER RULING PARTY TRIED TO PUT A CRIMINAL IN THE PRESIDENCY

The party was ousted from power two years ago following the country’s worst recession and political corruption scandal.

In the early stages of the campaign, the PT had actually attempted to put former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the ballot – despite the fact he is currently serving a 12-year sentence for corruption.

We kid you not!!!

The ‘Trump of the Tropics’ is outspoken and controversial on issues including migration, crime, and homosexuality.

He’s projected to win with 55 percent of the vote.

The 63-year-old has pledged to crack down on corruption and increase security for Brazilians by allowing police more freedom over when they can shoot at criminals.