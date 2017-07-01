Trump Has 20% Fewer Staff, Multimillionaires Take No Pay, Women Assistants Make More $$

Bloomberg News reported that there is a gender gap in the top tier of Trump’s administration. In the article announcing the gender gap, the authors also state that many of Trump’s staff take no salary and the second tier is dominated by women making more than men. Trump himself takes no salary and some of the multimillionaire employees are making nothing or $30,000 a year.

The gender gap at the top tier falls below Obama’s at the end of his term, males making more by 73% to 56%. They are comparing the beginning of Trump’s term to the end of Obama’s which might make it somewhat inaccurate. Obama made an effort at the end of his term to address the gender gap.

The numbers are also skewed by the fact that some employees take no salary.

Trump has sent a message with his staffing. He has 20% fewer staff than Obama. Several extremely wealthy executives take low pay or no pay.

Gary Cohn takes a salary of $30,000 a year. He was making more than $284 million with bonuses, stocks, and other investments in the private sector.

Ivanka and Jared Kushner are worth hundreds of millions of dollars and do not take salaries.

Trump, himself, a billionaire, donates his $400,000 salary. He gave his first quarter salary to the National Park Service.

It’s important to note that the top salary under Trump is only $179,700. That is the salary made by the wealthy senior officials including Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, chief strategist Steve Bannon and senior counsel Kellyanne Conway.

And now this next point is important. Among assistants to the president, women make an average of $664 more than their male counterparts. For deputy assistants, the second-highest rank, men earn $4,603 more than their female counterparts. For special assistants, the third-highest rank, women earn $3,786 more, the official said.

Instead of worrying about numbers, we need to worry about qualifications and effectiveness.