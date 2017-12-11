Trump Accusers on Megyn Kelly’s Show Tied to Soros, Hard-Left Ops Known for Lying

In November, Brave New Films released “16 women and Donald Trump,” which tells the sketchy stories of the sixteen women who have publicly reported sexual harassment and assault by President Trump. Three of them appeared on NBC with Megyn Kelly Monday.
Their complaints are pitifully petty if true.
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who betrayed her former employers as she went from station-to-station selling herself, has gone back to what she does best — mean, divisive politics. She interviewed Samantha Holvey, Jessica Leeds, and Rachel Crooks on her show Monday to discuss their alleged “traumatizing” sexual harassment by Donald Trump. They are three of the sixteen.
The media group that is promoting them, Brave New Films, is, according to Redstate, the same group that lied about Rush Limbaugh making racist comments [to keep him from buying an NFL team].
The women were hosted by non-profit Brave New Films which runs events around social justice issues. There are 13 other “victims”. The President of the company Robert Greenwald is as far-left almost as one can be and he is fond of lying.
In 2009, Greenwals’s campaign against Rush claimed falsely that Rush said slavery built the south and “had its merits”. The “streets were safer after dark”, Rush was alleged – falsely – to have said. Greenwald took the lies from Facebook, Wiki, and any other illegitimate site he could find. All led back to a fake blogger.
Greenwald eventually backed down when the lies caught up with him, Redstate reported.
The left-wing advocacy is well-documented and very extensive. They were behind the anti-Betsy De Vost campaign.
Guess who funds the group??? That’s right, George Soros.
Remember when Soros gave $18 million to his Open Society Foundations? We might be saying why he did it. Soros said in November, “We must do something to push back against what’s happening here. He further warned of the “dark forces that have been awakened” by Trump’s win.
The dark forces are the hard-left Soros and Greenwald lead.
Brave New Films is also the group behind deceitful assaults on the Koch Brothers.
Brave New Films is a part of the Media Consortium, an organization that “’is a network of the country’s leading, progressive, independent media outlets.” It includes Alternet, the Young Turks, and other similar hard-left outlets.
Soros funds nearly every major left-wing media source in the United States through the Media Consortium which has gotten $425,000 in Soros funds since 2000.
Half of their experts are from organizations funded by Soros. Communist Van Jones is another funder of the hard-left movement.
Previous Brave New Films projects include attacks on the war in Afghanistan, FOX News, Sen. John McCain and Wal-Mart, as well as previous attacks on the Koch brothers. The Brave New Films site has an entire section going after Fox called: “When Fox Attacks.” It claims: “Videos from this campaign have been viewed over 8 million times.”
As a woman, I can tell you women can be just as bad or good as men and they lie for all the same reasons men might.
These women are all so allegedly distraught by these Trump assaults years ago. How believable is that? As a woman, I can tell you it’s not believable.
Don’t believe these women without proof.
Megyn Kelly has become a whore for the hard-left to save her abysmal show.
The older woman Leeds explained how she was sat beside Trump in first class on a flight, when the Republican nominee lifted the arm-rest between them, problem is a guy was sitting across the aisle from them and de-bunked her story, the arm rests were stationary, you couldn’t lift them, he went on to say he never saw what she accused Trump of, another woman came out during the campaign with none other then Gloria Allred , Summer Zervos, read her accusations from a piece of paper, she sounded like she was reading from a movie script, days later her brother was being interviewed about it, he didn’t believe it happened at all !!!!!!
Is her show called “Desperation”.
Only an imbecile would believe someone who has any kind of axe to grind. It’s about time someone stand up and speak the blunt force truth. I have seen times when a woman who is shunned or spurned will engage in bitter retaliation for revenge’s sake.
I believe the one woman might have been who was discredited by an eye witness stating She was coming on to him and was “shunned”.
Trump was right when he said in that infamous tape that Celebrity “groupies” would let you do anything just so they can say, “they did”. Far too many women, for some time, do not have the moral integrity as did those in my generation. At that time they would be considered “sluts”, as it were. We did have “one” and the two left the area and were never heard from again. It was a deep stigma that has all but been eliminated.
I have learned not to trust “personal” accusations and attacks without comprehensive evidence. A person can easily “rehearse” a story, a narrative, to the point they fully believe it is truthful. This, too, I have witnessed. Even when confronted with conclusive evidence it doesn’t deter the one who has “convinced” himself beyond any doubt. Interestingly, a most prominent example is in the “abduction” cases. Such convincing examples of people have been debunked because those experiences can be induced. If something this extreme of an experience can be convincing to one, how much more so a fabrication of accusations in the political arena.