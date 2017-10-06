Trump Admin Will Scale Back Obama Birth Control Mandate

The Washington Examiner is reporting that the Trump administration is expected to scale back the Obama-HHS birth control mandate requiring employers to pay for birth control insurance coverage for employees, even if it violates their moral and religious beliefs.

It is an Obama-HHS rule which means it can be changed.

The Obama administration had issued rules saying that employers must cover all forms of contraception, from birth control pills to emergency contraception, without any copay to patients. The obligation had exemptions for houses of worship but not for companies that had closely held religious beliefs.

The wealthy Sandra Fluke was the spokesperson for contraception at taxpayer expense even for the Little Sisters of the Poor, Mennonites, and Evangelicals running Hobby Lobby. It is a one-size fits all.

Contraceptives are not expensive and can be obtained on a sliding scale fee at Planned Parenthood which means this unnecessary rule was just an effort to make the State supreme over religious entities.

Hobby Lobby and the Mennonites sued. In the case Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, the Supreme Court held that as written, it violated the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.

The Trump administration is coming up with a new rule.

The videos provide an interesting rundown from the Hobby Lobby case, which included the Mennonites.