Trump at 50%! Despite Likes of Don Lemon Who Nixed Shaking His Hand

It’s stunning and hard to believe but President Donald Trump’s approval ratings reached 50 percent despite the 24/7 abuse of him by Democrats, never Trumpers, and the media. The results came out in the Rasmussen Daily Tracking poll. Rasmussen is the only pollster to have gotten the 2016 election right.

The pollster also found that 54 percent of Americans expect him to be reelected. It should b noted that he is 4 points ahead of Barack Obama at this point in his presidency.

The media is trashing him because he tweeted it gleefully. Apparently, he’s not allowed to promote himself. Perhaps the Democrat media would be happy if he trashed himself.

Since he posted it at 10:32 last night, the media thinks it was too close to George H.W. Bush’s funeral.

Huh? That’s a stretch. The media also reported his lowest poll numbers ever today to counteract the good news.

The President pointed to the constant attacks and he’s correct. It’s amazing the numbers are as high as they are.

Without the phony Russia Witch Hunt, and with all that we have accomplished in the last almost two years (Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judge’s, Military, Vets, etc.) my approval rating would be at 75% rather than the 50% just reported by Rasmussen. It’s called Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2018

ROTTEN TREATMENT OF THE PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY

Did you notice the rotten treatment the President and First Lady received from the sore losers in the first row at the Bush funeral? It says more about them than it does about Trump. These clowns aren’t even nice to Melania. They all stopped the pleasant chatter, erased their smiles, and Hillary was shooting looks to kill when the Trumps arrived. Hillary wouldn’t even acknowledge their presence and she is the one who is behind the Russia probe and much of the evil doings against Trump and, indirectly, his followers.

The President was trashed for not repeating the Apostle’s Creed [maybe he doesn’t agree with it and was praying silently]. He was insulted for leaving right away. And Trump hater Ben Shapiro went on a vicious rant, not worth repeating. None of it is worth publishing except as an example of their pettiness and irrationality.

DON LEMON THE AWFUL

As an example of the hate, check out Don Lemon the awful.

Former President Obama and Michelle demonstrated the proper protocol and shook hands with the Trumps. Don Lemon says he wouldn’t have done it because he can’t “fake the funk”.

“I’m going to say that I don’t think I would shake hands with him. I would just … nope, couldn’t do it. I’m not that big a person,” Lemon told CNN’s Chris Cuomo during the handoff of the network’s 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. programs, which usually includes some banter between the two newsmen. “I would hope that I would be, but I don’t — I can’t fake the funk, as they say.”

He’s right about not being “that big a person”. Lemon’s actually a petty little man. A person died, suck it up.

As we said, the Trumps are the ones who shouldn’t have to shake hands with those losers. The Obamas and Clintons have done, and continue to do, all they can to destroy Trump since November 2016 and before.