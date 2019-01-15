Trump Basher Mitt Romney Gets Senate Leadership Role

Senate Republican leaders named Utah freshman senator Mitt Romney to the Whip team despite his vicious slam against the President in an op-ed at The Washington Post. Romney also tore into Rep. Steve King this week and demanded King resign.

If only he had done that with the Democrats, most notably Barack Obama, he might have become President. He doesn’t have much to say against Democrats in general.

Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., released the names of GOP lawmakers to serve as deputy whips. Romney is among them. Others are Sens. John Cornyn (TX), Cory Gardner (CO), Tim Scott (SC), Shelley Moore Capito (WV), Rob Portman (OH), James Lankford (OK), Martha McSally (AZ), Thom Tillis(N), and Todd Young (IN).

Sen. Mike Crapo (ID), was named chief deputy whip.

It’s a moderate/liberal group, but that is the Senate in general. It seems like a statement. The establishment is telling us they are back and taking control of Donald Trump.

Rumors abound that some Republicans in both Chambers are planning to force Trump to resign or pull out of a 2020 run after the Mueller report is released. They then plan, the rumors go, to put up Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, or John Kasich as the GOP candidate. All are sure to lose against even a Socialist Democrat candidate, but they probably know that and don’t care.

Thune selected Romney despite some pushback from GOP senators unhappy he launched his Senate career with an attack on the president.

Romney said he supports building a wall, but not an emergency declaration. He will fight the President on everything, or most everything.

Romney has a leadership PAC, and it’s likely he’s hoping to be a presidential candidate, possibly in Trump’s place. He’s the new Jeff Flake, and just as delusional.