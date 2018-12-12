Trump Calls for Nancy, Chuck to Fund the Wall After Funding Terrorist Iran

In the wake of yesterday’s Christmas terror attack in France, the President goaded Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to provide a mere $5 billion for a wall. He reminded them that they gave billions to Iran in cash and gold [to wage terror].

TERRORISTS COULD BE IN THE US THANKS TO OUR OPEN BORDERS

President Trump blasted Nancy and Chucky with some facts just a day after their fiery Oval Office meeting.

Trump tweeted: “Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!”

In another Twitter post, President Trump continued to make his case for funding a border wall, noting that the $5 billion he is requesting is nothing compared to what Democrats allowed former President Obama to give away to Iran.

He tweeted: The Democrats and President Obama gave Iran 150 Billion Dollars and got nothing, but they can’t give 5 Billion Dollars for National Security and a Wall?

THE ATTACKER SCREAMED ‘ALLAH AKBAR’

The France terror attack should be a warning to open borders Democrats.

As the gunman Cherif Chekatt attacked innocent people in a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France he shouted Allahu Akbar, France’s anti-terror prosecutor Remy Heitz told a news conference Wednesday, citing witnesses.

Four people tied to Chekatt have been detained.

In 2016, Chekatt was deported to France from the southern German city of Singen after a series of robberies, according to The Associated Press. He was sentenced to prison in France in 2008 and in Basel, Switzerland in 2013 for various robberies.

The assailant got inside a security zone around the venue and opened fire from there, Mayor Roland Ries said on BFM television.

Many of Europe’s deadliest terror attacks in recent years have taken place in France, the Times of Israel reports.

ISIS is rejoicing over the terror attack.

And don’t say he’s just a criminal. Terrorists do commit crimes and some are insane. It doesn’t change the fact that they are terrorists.

As our borders are left open, we have no idea how many terrorists have gotten into the United States.

