Trump Calls Out the Media for Lying About Terror Attacks

Last week senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway misspoke in an interview on MSNBC. She referred to the “Bowling Green massacre” instead of the attempted massacre by two Iraqis in Kentucky while she was discussing the executive order travel restrictions. Though she corrected the error, the leftist media has been assaulting her non-stop.

They accused her of lying. CNN is considering permanently banning her due to lack of credibility.

So Kellyanne Conway misspeaks on Bowling Green ‘massacre’ and corrects it. But what about the media? Still lying! pic.twitter.com/xVlCbblSOU — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 3, 2017

President Trump took on the media today about their handling of terror attacks and he’s 100 percent correct.

At the MacDill Air Force Base in Florida on Monday, President Trump said the media is under reporting and often ignoring terrorist attacks in Europe.

“All over Europe it’s happening. It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported. And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it,” said Trump.

In fact, the media is referring to the terrorist in the Louvre as a “possible” Egyptian national and the headlines of several papers referred to a French soldier opening fire in the Louvre.

The President suggested to the audience at McDill that the press is distorting the news of terror attacks to spread the false narrative that “Islam is the religion of peace”.

“They have their reasons and you understand that,” Trump said.

The media ignores terror attacks in the U.S. as well. In the past, they have been assisted by Barack Obama who refused to call terror attacks what they were and disallowed the use of the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism”.

Who even heard about the terrorists in Bowling Green? In 2011, two Iraqi men tied to terrorists in Iraq were arrested on charges related to terrorism in Bowling Green, Kentucky. They were later convicted of trying to get weapons and money from the United States to al Qaeda in Iraq. One was sentenced to forty years and the other to life imprisonment.

At the time of their sentencing, David Hale, the US Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, called the two Iraqis “experienced terrorists who willingly and enthusiastically participated in what they believed were insurgent support operations designed to harm American soldiers in Iraq.”

Last Tuesday a radicalized Muslim shot and killed a Denver transit security guard who he thought was a police officer. Aside from making pro-Islam and anti-cop and government statements on social media, the man was kicked out a mosque for being a potential jihadi.

A man of Latino or Middle Eastern origin threw an explosive device into a Cheesecake Factory restaurant. No one was hurt by sheer luck. The media and authorities can’t figure out the motive and wondered if it was a disgruntled employee. The description of the man is rather suspicious:

Goodman said witnesses described the suspect as a Latino or Middle Eastern man, about 6 feet tall, of thin build with a heavy beard. The man wore all black clothing and a black beanie.

Since the Ft. Hood massacre by a committed terrorist, we’ve been repeatedly told by the media that these attacks are the result of workplace violence, the work of mentally disturbed individuals, or drug addicts. We’ve been told guns are responsible.

The media are the liars. They rush in to protect radical Islam after every terror attack.