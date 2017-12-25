Trump Celebrating Christmas Exposes Him as a Nazi, Professors Say

Merry Christmas from Newsweek!

Staff writer Cristina Maza’s Christmas article, HOW TRUMP AND THE NAZIS STOLE CHRISTMAS TO PROMOTE WHITE NATIONALISM, takes the American holiday and holy day of Christmas and turns it into a Nazi event orchestrated by President Trump. Maza attempts to present herself as an objective reporter who is only quoting professors.

Christmas is a national holiday, but it would be eliminated if the left had anything to say about it. Maza, and the professors she interviewed, are suggesting there is no war on Christmas and when Trump says “happy holidays”, it is like the travel ban against Muslims. [There is no travel ban against Muslims].

The author also sees white supremacy in saying ‘merry Christmas’ instead of ‘happy holidays’, based on what critics tell her of course.

Maza quotes “critics” who say: Wishing people “merry Christmas” instead of “happy holidays,” is thus in line with Trump’s decision to ban citizens of Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, critics say. It fits neatly with his refusal to condemn white supremacists when they march against diversity, and with his condemnation of athletes who protest police brutality against black men.

If that doesn’t prove there is a war on Christmas, what does?

According to the leftist professor “experts” she interviewed, Trump vowing to end the “war on Christmas” and promising his supporters they can say “Merry Christmas” again is just a “dog whistle” for white identity politics.

“I see such invocations of Christmas as a kind of cypher, what some would call a dog whistle,” Richard King, a Washington State University professor told Newsweek. “It does not appear to be intolerant or extreme, but to attentive audiences it speaks volumes about identity and belonging—who and what are fully American.”

Another professor, Joe Perry, claims that Trump is employing tactics used by the Nazis to encourage anti-Semitism. The Nazis rewrote Christmas carols and politicized the holiday to promote exclusion and fascism.

Actually, people banning Christmas is anti-Christian and anti-American.

If Trump is said to be invoking white supremacists and Nazis, doesn’t that by default mean all Americans who celebrate Christmas and dare say, “Merry Christmas”, are white supremacists and Nazis? That is the underlying message, isn’t it?

The left wants to make Christmas verboten. Merry Xmas didn’t work so they’re on to this.

Perry, who is a professor at Georgia State University, alleged that the “far right” has used the war on Christmas in order to warn people against multiculturalism and secularization.

“The far right’s engagement in the ‘war on Christmas’ explicitly posits that there is one single true or correct Christmas. The holiday’s true nature is somehow under threat from outsiders and liberals who act as forces of degradation, multiculturalism and secularization,” Perry said.

It’s actually the opposite. It’s Americans – not far-right – who want to keep Christmas, our national holiday and part of our history.

Multiculturalism and secularization are dividing us and taking us down the path of government supremacy.

Mama says that while Trump has never called for genocide like Nazis, Maza bows to the university “experts” who claim that the way Trump talks about Christmas “coexists with reemerging white identity politics.”

There is nothing wrong with being white and being proud of what one is.

“Committed white nationalists love Trump’s bring back Christmas campaign almost as much as evangelicals,” Dr. Randy Blazak, a sociology professor, told Newsweek. “His followers see this as gospel and a rebuking of multiculturalism and political correctness, and the growing influence of Jews, Muslims, atheists and other non-WASPs.”

This is simply another attempt at making Christians feel guilty about their holidays, their history, their religion.

There is a war on Christmas and we have a president who cares. Someone is finally fighting back.

Christmas is not simply a “white” holiday. My black friends and my Hispanic friends celebrate it too.

This sounds like Nazism to these people?

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017