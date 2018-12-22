Trump Didn’t Abandon the Kurds! There Are Replacement Soldiers

President Trump is not backing down from his decision to pull troops from Syria and drawdown in Afghanistan. According to a story making the rounds, the President made his decision impulsively while on the phone with Turkish President Erdogan. If the media had done just a little research, they would have found the story isn’t accurate. The President’s decision is based on a plan, perhaps a brilliant one.

The biggest concern about the President’s Syria decision is that the move puts the Kurds in danger. There are only 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria.

Erdogan wants to form a caliphate and has a seeming penchant for the genocidal slaughter of Kurds. Turkey has declared the Kurdish PYK a terrorist group. PYK is sometimes the aggressor. There is, however, dramatic news that changes the picture considerably.

THE SAUDIS WILL PROTECT THE KURDS

According to the Middle East Monitor:

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have sent replacement military forces to areas controlled by the Kurdish YPG group in north-east Syria, Turkey’s Yenisafak newspaper reported.

They will be stationed with US-led coalition troops and will support its tasks with huge military enforcements as well as heavy and light weapons.

The Saudis are moving in as Ankara is preparing to launch an expanded military operation with the Free Syrian Army against the Kurdish PKK group in the northeast of Syria.

The idea of replacement troops has been in the works for a while, and it seems likely the Crown Prince and the President have communicated on this issue recently.

ABOUT THE STORY THAT THE PRESIDENT MADE HIS DECISION ON ONE PHONE CALL

The story about one phone call to the President triggering this move seems far-fetched. It is something he promised during the campaign, and he did plan this months ago.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year that the Trump administration is asking Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to contribute money and troops to stabilize eastern Syria so that the United States can pull its 2,000-strong contingent out.

This is in line with President Trump’s comment that “we’ll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now.”

That was in April. That puts the lie to the story that it was an impulsive decision based on a phone call.

The President has leveraged his relationship with the Crown Prince, and he is doing what he planned to do for quite some time. At the same time, U.S. troops are stationed only six hours away if our allies in Syria need us.

Everyone says it won’t work, but they don’t think independently. It’s groupthink.

It’s not a catastrophe.

TRUST TRUMP, THE ALTERNATIVE ISN’T GOOD

Trump tweeted: “I won an election, said to be one of the greatest of all time, based on getting out of endless & costly foreign wars & also based on Strong Borders which will keep our Country safe. We fight for the borders of other countries, but we won’t fight for the borders of our own!”

The President says the stories about the Shutdown and Syria are largely false.

“I am in the White House, working hard. News reports concerning the Shutdown and Syria are mostly FAKE. We are negotiating with the Democrats on desperately needed Border Security (Gangs, Drugs, Human Trafficking & more) but it could be a long stay. On Syria, we were originally…”, the President tweeted.

What is strange in all this is the Democrats are suddenly the interventionists and are highly critical of the President’s decision.

What is our alternative? Democrats who embrace communists, socialists, and war everywhere so we can police the world.