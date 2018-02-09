Trump Dislikes Pelosi Because She’s a Woman…Not Because She’s a Fool

Watch this video clip about the President and Mrs. Pelosi because you will be hearing it a lot. The far-left woman isn’t problematic because she is far-left, it’s because she’s a woman. Being a woman is probably the least important aspect of Nancy Pelosi.

President Trump doesn’t have a problem with Nancy Pelosi because she’s a leftist who touts failed policies. No, it’s not that, it’s because she is…wait for it…a woman.

The left cannot run on their failed policies, so they run on ad hominem attacks and identity politics. They appeal to our basest instincts. Alinsky taught them how.

Democrats who don’t agree, please force them back to the center. If not, you must be defeated.

Nancy Pelosi, who is a woman, that’s true, and aside from her poor presentation of just about everything, is extremely far left. Her policies destroy all that is good for the United States.

She is not the fool she appears to be, she’s a clever communist. She is also a woman which is totally irrelevant.

As David Horowitz says, she’s a very intelligent operative. While that may sound crazy, it’s not and many probably sense it’s not. You probably sense it’s not.

THE WOMAN’S LOVE OF COMMUNISTS

She once gave a speech on the floor of Congress honoring Harry Bridges, the head of the longshoreman’s union. He was a hardcore Marxist, a Soviet in fact. He was her favorite Stalinist and he was one of Frank Marshall Davis’s heroes. Davis is the one who , mentored Barack Obama.

Pelosi’s closest colleague in the House, and the Burton brothers, John and Phil, manned the party’s left fringe, bringing the party far-left. She came from an area of the country which houses our furthest left politicians — the San Francisco Bay Area.

While most unions of the day were anti-communist, the Bay Area unions took a different track.

When George Meany ran the AFL-CIO, he was staunchly anti-Communist though that has changed. During the war years, seeing the devastation wrought by Communism and Nazism, the unions were vehemently opposed to the ideology.

The International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s Union (ILWU), which controlled the docks of San Francisco, were different, they were communist-run. Devoted Communist Harry Bridges was their guiding force.

He lied about being a Communist as so many of them do but he was a Communist.

Bridges was not only in the Communist party but a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party USA, a position for which the documents show he was directly approved by the Kremlin.

He had devoted his life to the service of the Soviet Union and its ruler, Joseph Stalin, one of the three greatest mass murderers of all time. (Hitler and Mao Zedong are the other two.) Stalin killed 30 million people more or less. Like Ronald Reagan, Bridges believed the world was menaced by an evil empire, but to him, the evil was the United States. The influence of Harry Bridges and his ILWU was what pulled the Bay Area Democratic party so far to the left. Bridges and his union, more than any college professor, pulled the Democratic Party in the San Francisco Bay Area far to the left. THIS IS WHO NANCY PELOSI THE WOMAN ACTUALLY IS The history helps explain Nancy Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi was his ardent admirer. In 2001, she took to the pages of the Congressional Record to effuse love for him on the hundredth anniversary of Harry Bridges’s birth, an occasion celebrated only by the most extreme leftists. Here is what she said: “Harry Bridges [was] arguably the most significant labor leader of the twentieth century,” who was “beloved by the workers of this Nation, and recognized as one of the most important labor leaders in the world.” She added: “The International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s Union [was] the most progressive union of the time.” In other words, this Communist-run union was more admirable than all of the anti-Communist unions. Nor was this just a single moment. As recently as February, 2007, she visited ILWU headquarters to deliver this homage: “It is very special to me, any occasion that I can come to the ILWU hall and acknowledge the leadership of this great union. . . .” He was her hero and still is. Pelosi delivered this encomium a full nine years after Bridges’s membership in the CP Central Committee had been revealed. In 2007, she delivered a similar encomium to another prominent Bay Area Stalin fan, Vivian Hallinan, whose husband was Bridges’s lawyer and the 1952 candidate for president of the Communist-front Progressive party. “Vivian,” she enthused, “was devoted intellectually and passionately to many causes, well before they became popularly embraced.” Is Pelosi a Communist? Of course, she is, not simply because of her heroes but because of her actions which are always very far left. She sounds like an idiot but she is no idiot. She’s a practiced leftist who has helped bring this country to the brink of the far-left – the Progressive Era. It will be a post-Constitutional era and you won’t like it. She is WOMAN, hear her roar.