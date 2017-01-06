Trump Asks Why DNC Won’t Let FBI See “Hacked” Computers

Trump raised the fundamental question as to why the DNC won’t let the FBI see their allegedly hacked computers. He also wants to know how the FBI can say with any certainty the Russians did it.

The Democratic National Committee would not allow the FBI to study or see its computer info after it was supposedly hacked by Russia…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Julian Assange of Wikileaks said the emails weren’t hacked, they were leaked.Trump wants to know how the FBI can be so sure they were hacked when they haven’t examined the allegedly hacked computers.

So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

The DNC told Buzzfeed on Wednesday that neither the FBI nor any other intelligence agency ever did an independent assessment of the organization’s breached servers. The FBI relied on the private company handling the DNC servers.

In a statement to WIRED, a senior FBI law enforcement official wrote in an email Thursday that “The FBI repeatedly stressed to DNC officials the necessity of obtaining direct access to servers and data, only to be rebuffed until well after the initial compromise had been mitigated.”

The DNC deputy communications director Eric Walker had a different story. He told Buzzfeed in an email: “The DNC had several meetings with representatives of the FBI’s Cyber Division and its Washington (DC) Field Office, the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, and U.S. Attorney’s Offices, and it responded to a variety of requests for cooperation, but the FBI never requested access to the DNC’s computer servers.”

In its statement, the FBI agreed with the DNC’s implication that it had instead relied on data from Crowdstrike. But the Bureau points the finger for its lack of independent evaluation squarely at the DNC. According to the FBI official, “This left the FBI no choice but to rely upon a third party for information. These actions caused significant delays and inhibited the FBI from addressing the intrusion earlier.”

There is reason to have a lot of doubts about the conclusions drawn.

In addition, NBC News was allowed to see the latest secret and classified intelligence report on the matter before President-elect Trump. If NBC has it, maybe the Russians have it too. Let’s ask NBC if they examined the computers.

Trump responded on twitter.

