Trump Doubles Down on Lying Anti-Trump Media And MS-13

The anti-Trump media took a quote by the President out of context to make it look as if he called all illegal immigrants ‘animals’. This was during a very productive and public meeting with a host of prominent people asking for help.

The media is gradually taking it back but, for those who only hear soundbites, the intended damage is done.

The quote by President Trump which the media repeated was this:

“We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — and we’re stopping a lot of them — but we’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals. And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get them, we release them, we get them again, we bring them out. It’s crazy.”

The next video clip is what C-Span, The Washington Post, The NY Times, Andrea Mitchell, Nancy Pelosi and so many others [see below]] don’t want you to see.

The media and the Democrats deliberately left out the prior discussion which made it clear the President was talking about MS-13 and other monsters. We are getting the worst of the worst coming in with the innocents they traffick.

MS-13 are animals. Their motto is, “Kill, Rape, Control”. On Long Island, where I live, they’re raping young girls, force children into prostitution, torturing people with machetes, forcing young immigrants into crime. Oh, and they behead people too.

They are the people who are among the criminals protected in sanctuary cities.

In this next clip, watch how Nancy Pelosi twisted it. She is basically defending MS-13 and other criminals.

These people are sick. The stink of desperation sets in as they look for ANYTHING to generate their increasingly-unlikely 'blue wave'https://t.co/7aj9xpl0Dg — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) May 17, 2018

AP has deleted a tweet from late Wednesday on Trump’s “animals” comment about immigrants because it wasn’t made clear that he was speaking after a comment about gang members. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 17, 2018

“I am referring to the MS-13 gangs that are coming in. I was talking about the MS-13 and if you look further under the tape you will see that.” President Trump clarifies “These aren’t people, these are animals” comment. https://t.co/souzfNvTGc pic.twitter.com/DwupoA1YmM — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 17, 2018