Trump Dumps Obama-Era Affirmative Action in Universities

In 2011, the Obama administration encouraged America’s esteemed educational institutions to consider race in selecting students to cultivate diversity.

The position was validated at the Supreme Court with the deciding vote cast by Justice Anthony Kennedy. SCOTUS upheld the University of Texas’s affirmative action. The Obama guidance, however, went well beyond that.

Trump officials said that the Obama administration overstepped its authority by going beyond what the Supreme Court has said in affirmative-action cases. In recent years, the court has restricted when race can be used. President Barack Obama’s policies interpreting those rulings sought to show schools and colleges how they could use race voluntarily in the interest of promoting diversity.

“The Supreme Court has determined what affirmative action policies are Constitutional, and the Court’s written decisions are the best guide for navigating this complex issue,” DeVos said in a statement. “Schools should continue to offer equal opportunities for all students while abiding by the law.”

The Trump administration has replaced the Obama-era guidance with a plea for all educational institutions to use “race-neutral methods for assigning students to elementary and secondary schools.”

DISCRIMINATION

A benign-sounding pro-affirmative action phrase from the Obama-era says all you need know about why affirmative action must finally die: “race-neutral approaches will be…ineffective to achieve the diversity the institution seeks”

It allowed colleges to discriminate at will.

This comes as Harvard is being sued for discriminating against Asian students. Asians — Chinese — are taking up more and more seats at the best universities BECAUSE THEY EARNED IT.

Affirmative Action is racism and it must end.