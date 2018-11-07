Trump Gives “Beauty” Jeff Flake a Well-Earned Send-Off

Soon-to-be former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake has been bashing the President non-stop on left-friendly networks and in op-eds. The President was asked about him today during a fiery presser with the nasty media.

He got them and Flake all at once. A reporter, hoping to embarrass him, suggested the retirements of 44 Republicans were the President’s fault.

The President quickly took credit for retiring Flake and called him “another beauty”.

“In Jeff Flake’s case, it’s me, pure and simple, he told the smug reporter. “I retired him. I’m very proud of it, I did the country a great service,” Trump responded. One reporter gasped, others laughed.

Reporters just aren’t used to us Queens, New York denizens.

“He is retired. I’d like to call it another word, but we’re going to treat him with great respect,” he added.

“Jeff Flake, that’s another beauty.”

The young whippersnapper reporter didn’t score, too bad!