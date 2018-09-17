Trump-Hater Tom Arnold & Pro-Trump Mark Burnett Get Into a Fight

Trump-hating actor Tom Arnold and “Apprentice” producer Mark Burnett got into a physical confrontation at a Hollywood fundraiser Sunday night. Arnold has been trashing Burnett for months, claiming he’s holding back “The Apprentice” outtakes to protect President Trump.

Burnett produced “The Apprentice”.

They got into some type of physical confrontation at “The Sunday’s Evening Before Emmy party,” an annual event raises money for the Motion Picture Television Fund.

The argument took place outside the event as they were entering. Burnett’s wife Roma Downey says Arnold ambushed him.

Arnold is set to launch “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes” on Viceland Tuesday night. The angry actor was once a contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice” with Trump as host. He will undoubtedly trash Burnett in his show as he has been doing for months.

After the altercation, Arnold took to Twitter to accuse Burnett of going “apeshit” on him before running away. He says he has a witness, another Trump hater, Kevin Bacon.

Burnett’s wife Roma Downey posted a photo of a bruise on her hand she said she received when Arnold tried to ambush her husband.

Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop pic.twitter.com/lXvuKjIMI2 — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) September 17, 2018

Arnold says they’re lying, Burnett’s a “psycho” and he will file a police report and sue for defamation.

Bullshit. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation. https://t.co/9yXAEXM6na — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

Angry Arnold said Roma knocked his compatriot’s phone out of his hand.

Roma knocked Bryan Fogel’s phone out of his hand after Mark Burnett chocked me. Bryan came with me. He won the Oscar this year for his amazing documentary Icarus. He has tape. https://t.co/nPJyDAarsE — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

The vehemently anti-Trump actor said Burnett isn’t thrilled with his new anti-Trump tv show and claims the bruise is an old bruise.

Mark Burnett doesn’t seem too thrilled about my new tv show. #TheHuntForTheTrumpTapes Starts Tuesday 10:30p @VICELAND & we do a Mark Burnett/Apprentice episode the first night. Yes Roma, saving my country is worth it. Brutal bruise. Should’ve gone to a dr last wk when you hurt it — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

HATES TRUMP, TRUMP SUPPORTERS, AND MARK BURNETT

The angry far-left actor is still looking for the pee tapes and says he will keep up his assault on Trump until he leaves office. He says Trump is a “crazy person” and as for his supporters, “f*ck them.”

“And this. And this 40% – f*ck em. Seriously,” he said in an interview.

“I would love Mark Burnett that sits at that [National] Prayer Breakfast. I’d like him to stand and up” and talk about the “lies and sexual harassment and incompetence” of Trump, the comic said.

“I’m going to keep hammering Burnett until he shows” those tapes,” Arnold announced, claiming Burnett has a tape of Trump using “the n-word,” among other incidents that might actually embarrass any other President of the United States.

Burnett, Arnold said, “sits next to Donald Trump and gives him cover.”

Burnett says he’s a Christian, and lets that man do all this bullshit and let a sexual harasser on this show,” Arnold scoffed.

I don’t know what happened here, but I do know there’s not a nicer, kinder, more upstanding couple in town than Mark Burnett and @RealRomaDowney. https://t.co/ZDYsszFMFK — Alana Stewart (@AlanaKStewart) September 17, 2018