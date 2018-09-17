Trump-Hater Tom Arnold & Pro-Trump Mark Burnett Get Into a Fight

By
S.Noble
-
0
Tom Arnold

Trump-hating actor Tom Arnold and “Apprentice” producer Mark Burnett got into a physical confrontation at a Hollywood fundraiser Sunday night. Arnold has been trashing Burnett for months, claiming he’s holding back “The Apprentice” outtakes to protect President Trump.

Burnett produced “The Apprentice”.

They got into some type of physical confrontation at “The Sunday’s Evening Before Emmy party,” an annual event raises money for the Motion Picture Television Fund.

The argument took place outside the event as they were entering. Burnett’s wife Roma Downey says Arnold ambushed him.

Arnold is set to launch “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes” on Viceland Tuesday night. The angry actor was once a contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice” with Trump as host. He will undoubtedly trash Burnett in his show as he has been doing for months.

Mark Burnett and his wife Roma Downey

After the altercation, Arnold took to Twitter to accuse Burnett of going “apeshit” on him before running away. He says he has a witness, another Trump hater, Kevin Bacon.

Burnett’s wife Roma Downey posted a photo of a bruise on her hand she said she received when Arnold tried to ambush her husband.

Arnold says they’re lying, Burnett’s a “psycho” and he will file a police report and sue for defamation.

Angry Arnold said Roma knocked his compatriot’s phone out of his hand.

The vehemently anti-Trump actor said Burnett isn’t thrilled with his new anti-Trump tv show and claims the bruise is an old bruise.

HATES TRUMP, TRUMP SUPPORTERS, AND MARK BURNETT

The angry far-left actor is still looking for the pee tapes and says he will keep up his assault on Trump until he leaves office. He says Trump is a “crazy person” and as for his supporters, “f*ck them.”

“And this. And this 40% – f*ck em. Seriously,” he said in an interview.

“I would love Mark Burnett that sits at that [National] Prayer Breakfast. I’d like him to stand and up” and talk about the “lies and sexual harassment and incompetence” of Trump, the comic said.

“I’m going to keep hammering Burnett until he shows” those tapes,” Arnold announced, claiming Burnett has a tape of Trump using “the n-word,” among other incidents that might actually embarrass any other President of the United States.

Burnett, Arnold said, “sits next to Donald Trump and gives him cover.”

Burnett says he’s a Christian, and lets that man do all this bullshit and let a sexual harasser on this show,” Arnold scoffed.

