Trump-Hating FBI Agent Resigns Before Prior to Release of OIG Report

One of the infamous anti-Trump agents whose texts suggested a Deep State (Bureaucrat) conspiracy against Donald Trump has resigned. The New York Times reported tthat Lisa Page resigned Friday as did James A. Baker a confidante of James Comey.

Time Magazine reported Friday that the report on James Comey to be released shortly will be devastating. It will “come down hard on him”. The Magazine also reported the “FBI is in crisis”, the events unfolding are “troubling”, and there “really is something wrong at the FBI.”

Page is retiring shortly before the release of the OIG report. The DoJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has delayed his testimony before Congress to follow up on new leads tied to the botched Hillary Clinton probe. Both Page and Strzok were involved in that investigation as well.

James Baker announced his upcoming retirement in December 2017. Baker is tied to the Clinton scandal, having had a hand in writing Comey’s exoneration of Clinton.

Once these agents retire, they are out of the reach of FBI censure and illegal acts like lying under oath are rarely proseuted.

Lisa Page was the FBI legal advisor to James Comey during his time as the FBI director and served under Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

She was on the Russia-Trump probe team until her affair with Peter Strzok became known the summer of 2016 at which time both Page and Strzok were transferred.

Page is suspected of participating in a covert effort to undermine the president and his political campaign. She exchanged texts with her paramour Strzok that suggested that there was a plot against the man they called a “loathsome human being” and an “idiot”.

An explosive report released on Andrew McCabe in April included a criminal referral for lying under oath on three occasions. Many of the Strzok-Page texts included references to McCabe.

One text released in December was read by many as an admission that there was a plot at the FBI to undermine Trump’s presidency.

…in a text from August 15, 2016, Strzok tells Page: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office” — an apparent reference to Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe — “that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40 . . . . ” Page does not appear to have responded.

STRONG CIRCUMSTANTIAL EVIDENCE

Texts also strongly suggested coordination of the intelligence agencies with the President’s Chief of Staff and others close to Obama on the Russia-Trump probe.

Fox News published the texts of Peter Strzok and his paramour Lisa Page, showing what looks like coordination among the FBI, CIA Director John Brennan, and Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff Denis McDonough:

Page texted Strzok on Aug. 2, 2016, saying: “Make sure you can lawfully protect what you sign. Just thinking about congress, foia, etc. You probably know better than me.”

A text message from Strzok to Page on Aug. 3 described former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as being concerned with “information control” related to the initial investigation into the Trump campaign.

According to a report from the New York Times, Brennan was sent to Capitol Hill around the same time to brief members of Congress on the possibility of election interference.

Days later, on Aug. 8, 2016, Strzok texted Page: “Internal joint cyber cd intel piece for D, scenesetter for McDonough brief, Trainer [head of FBI cyber division] directed all cyber info be pulled. I’d let Bill and Jim hammer it out first, though it would be best for D to have it before the Wed WH session.”

In the texts, “D” referred to FBI Director James Comey, and “McDonough” referred to Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, the GOP investigators said.

[McDonough, as Chief of Staff, did nothing without clear direction and communication with Barack Obama.]

PAGE-STRZOK ANTI-TRUMPISM

The lovebirds were fully supportive of Hillary Clinton according to a reading of their texts which included lines like “P.S.: God Hillary should win 100,000,000-0”.

In another text, Page told Strzok, “and maybe you’re meant to stay where you are because youre meant to protect the country from that menace.”

Strzok, with his god-complex, wrote back, “PS–…I can protect our country at many levels, not sure if that helps.”