Trump Is Right Again! VICE News Chief Admits Protesters Are Paid

As it turns out, we have more evidence some protesters are paid. All we had to do is ask it seems. ABC News’s Bureau Chief Shaunna Thomas was asked on ABC News’ This Week who these protesters are. She said some are paid.

The paid protesters — some paid by [WeAre]UltraViolet[.org] — “helped harness the protests to get those viral moments we ended up seeing,” she said.

This isn’t all a grassroots commie movement as they would have us believe.

Protesters are often paid by the top commies themselves, including George Soros through their far-left organizations. And, as she suggested, the paid protesters make it into the spectacle that gets them headlines.

Watch:

VICE DC NEWS IS RUN BY A SOROS ABORTION BABE

Thomas formed UltraViolet with Nita Chaudhary, former National Campaigns & Organizing Director of MoveOn, a very far-left organization.

UltraViolet is an “ally organization” associated with the Abortion Care Network, an organization funded by Open Society Foundation’s Communities Against Hate initiative.

Abortion Care Network was awarded a grant for $70,000 over six months to “create a [national] network of social workers uniquely positioned to provide support to abortion providers.”

UltraViolet projected Justice Kavanaugh as a sexual predator.

TRUMP IS RIGHT AGAIN!

As President Trump said! These people are paid. They are paid to rile up the people and to get attention any way they can for publicity.

The elevator women in the Flake debacle, for example, were Soros babes. Ana Maria Archila, one of the babes, is the co-executive director for the left-wing group, Center for Popular Democracy and the Center for Popular Democracy Action Fund, which is heavily funded by Soros.

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018