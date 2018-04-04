Trump Lights WH Up for World Autism Awareness Day, Fulfills a Promise

On Monday, President Donald Trump officially marked April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day in a proclamation posted on WhiteHouse.gov. He was fulfilling a promise. He did the same last year.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim April 2, 2018, World Autism Awareness Day,” reads the proclamation signed by President Trump. “I encourage all Americans to learn more about autism, and find ways to support people with autism and their families and caregivers.”

“World Autism Awareness Day is an opportunity to recognize and support all children and adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD),” the proclamation states.

According to AutismSpeaks.org, Trump turned the White House blue in 2017 to fulfill a promise he made to the late co-founder of the organization. “Fulfilling a promise made in 2016 by Donald Trump to the late Suzanne Wright, co-founder of Autism Speaks, the White House joined hundreds of iconic landmarks around the globe to Light It Up Blue on April 2, 2017 in honor of World Autism Awareness Day,” reads the site.