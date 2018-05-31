Trump Limits Outrageous Federal Union Subsidy, Union Sues

While the left is trashing Trump and his lovely family, he is quietly going about his work. He signed a new executive order limiting their subsidized union work. The President is being sued by the largest federal employee union for doing so.

President Trump is restricting the amount of time federal employees on the job can spend on union activity.

It has been a massive subsidy. I work in education and many union leaders in education don’t even teach, they spend the entire day tormenting administrators on the taxpayers dime. Sometimes they work two or three periods a day. The same goes on in all government unions to varying degrees. Feckless politicians gave away the store.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) alleges in the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday, that Trump’s order violates the First Amendment and is an overreach of Trump’s authority laid out in the Constitution.

That takes gall. They think it’s a violation of their free speech rights to not spend taxpayer money doing union business.

He didn’t cut their time out completely, just restricted it to 25%.

IT’S NOT A DEMOCRACY IF THEY DONT GET OUTRAGEOUS SUBSIDIES

“This president seems to think he is above the law, and we are not going to stand by while he tries to shred workers’ rights,” AFGE President J. David Cox Sr. said in a statement. “This is a democracy, not a dictatorship. No president should be able to undo a law he doesn’t like through administrative fiat.”

No Cox, it’s actually a Republic.

The unions are the dictators.

The order was among three signed by Trump last week aimed at cutting down the time it takes to fire federal employees.

Another good idea! You can’t get rid of federal employees without spending hundreds of dollars.

The AFGE is challenging one of the orders, which restricts so-called “official time,” or the time that federal staffers who are also union officials can spend at work representing employees who filed claims of unfair labor practices or appealing discipline taken against them.

The union is trying to say it’s retaliatory.

They don’t want their union work limited to 25% of their working hours.

Are they for real?