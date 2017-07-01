Trump Lost RI by 59,000 Votes, RI Potentially Has 150,000 Fraudulent Voters

President Trump lost Rhode Island last November by 59,000 votes. This has been a rigidly Democratic New England state for decades. Hillary won with 225,000 votes to Trump’s 166,000. That is not the story, the story is there were potentially 150,000 fraudulent voters.

Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea has found 150,000 people wrongly placed on the state’s voter rolls, The Providence Journal reported Wednesday.

She said she wouldn’t call it “fraud”. They were mostly “inaccuracies”.

There must be a lot of Russians in Rhode Island. Check the voter lists for Ivans and Yuris because we know all our problems are caused by Russians.

Purging the voter rolls in Rhode Island is difficult because of their laws. The Providence Journal notes that if an official election mailer is sent back as undeliverable, the voter can be simply called inactive. But if the voter does not cast a ballot in the next two federal elections, that voter can be removed from the rolls.

Improper purging of the voter rolls is a nationwide problem. There is hope this will be fixed by the Supreme Court. Last month, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case in their next term to examine how the state of Ohio purges names of registered voters who do not regularly cast ballots, the Daily Caller reported.

Whenever a state attempted to purge voter rolls under the Obama administration, they were sued or threatened with a lawsuit.

In addition, it must be noted that two states are currently refusing to release electoral data to the President’s commission. The Commission is attempting to make certain our votes are kept sacred.

We leave it to the reader to decide why the left is doing this.

Trump rally in Rhode Island last year.