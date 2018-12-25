Trump Names Post Office After Son of Khizr Khan Who Bashed Him for Hillary

President Trump has signed legislation to name a post office after fallen U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan, whose parents attacked Trump during the presidential campaign.

The bill, which names a Charlottesville, Va. post office after Khan, was introduced by GOP Rep. Tom Garrett (Va.) and passed by Congress earlier this month. The brave soldier was killed by an IED in Iraq.

Trump signed the bill on Friday, according to CNN.

The Hill claims Trump attacked the Khans, but their entire purpose for speaking at the DNC convention was to attack the President, exploiting their status as Gold Star Parents.

Gold Star parents are usually bulletproof.

Capt. Khan’s father is Khizr Khan who ripped the President at the DNC convention and baited him from Pakistan where he lives most of the time.

Trump responded, but he hardly attacked him as the hill claims.

Trump didn’t say much other than conjecturing that Mr. Khan’s wife didn’t speak at the convention because she’s not allowed to speak without permission. Mr. Khan, who said he was insulted, gave a series of interviews lashing out at Trump. His wife did as well.

Khizr showed up in November 2016 to “finish Trump off.”