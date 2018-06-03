Trump Orders Measures to Stop Destruction of Coal, Nuclear Power

President Obama took numerous steps to close down our fossil fuel energy sources. As a result, numerous coal and nuclear power plants are going under. The Paris agreement did almost nothing to lower global temperatures by their own admission. The intent has always been control of global energy and wealth redistribution.

The President on Friday directed Energy Secretary Rick Perry to take “immediate steps” to bolster struggling coal-fired and nuclear power plants to keep them open. He called it a matter of national and economic security.

Trump has said keeping our energy grid secure “protects our national security, public safety and economy from intentional attacks and natural disasters.”

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, Impending retirements of coal-fired and nuclear power plants are harming the nation’s electric grid and reducing its resilience, and the president wants immediate action “to stop the loss of these resources.”

Environmental wackos are railing against “dirty” energy and industry energy groups [alternative energy promoters] are afraid of higher prices. Big Oil is also jumping in on the climate change hysteria as they look to monopolize the leftist dream of globally-controlled energy.

The President’s plan is to order grid operators to buy electricity from coal and nuclear plants for two years.

This is considered unprecedented but Commie Obama’s plan to put all fossil fuels out of business without an effective plan to compensate wasn’t? The only reason Obama left natural gas untouched was because he saw it as a stopgap until alternative energy was powerful enough to rule the energy market.

A draft memo urges federal action to “stop the further premature retirements of fuel-secure generation” from coal and nuclear plants that have struggled to compete with natural gas and renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the memo.

Environmental laws will be relaxed for these companies.

Energy groups, all vying for lucrative monopolies condemned the proposal, including oil, natural gas, solar and wind power.

“Unprecedented government intervention in the energy markets to support high-cost generation will hurt customers by taking more money out of their pockets rather than letting people keep more of what they earn,” said Todd Snitchler of the American Petroleum Institute, the top lobbying group for the oil and gas industry.

Anyone who believes they care about consumers might want to rethink that. On the other hand, they also say power plant retirements are not an emergency.

But Robert Murray, chairman and CEO of Murray Energy Corp., the nation’s largest privately owned coal company, hailed the White House announcement.

Murray has been seeking emergency action to boost his industry since last year. He has met with Trump to argue that federal help was needed to avert thousands of layoffs. He also said it was needed to maintain the reliability of the electric grid up and down the East Coast.

“We support all efforts to ensure the security of our nation’s electric power supply, which is critical to the reliability of our electric power grids, to low-cost electricity and to our national defense,” Murray said Friday in a statement.

The Trump energy plan is currently in draft form.

Jeff Miller, who advises Perry, has called for the action.

Miller is a lobbyist for FirstEnergy Solutions, a bankrupt power company that relies on coal and nuclear energy to produce electricity. Ohio-based FirstEnergy is the largest customer for Murray’s Ohio-based coal company and has joined with Murray to seek federal help.

Leftists Don’t Like Handouts?

The left suddenly doesn’t like “handouts” as they call the efforts. Truth is, they like handouts to their constituents.

It might not even go through.

The independent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected a similar request by Perry in January. They said in a unanimous decision that there’s no evidence that past or planned retirements of coal-fired power plants pose a threat to grid reliability.

Under the prior administration, coal, nuclear power, and oil became targets for the climate change extremists. They hoped to banish all but alternative energy without any plan for the economic devastation that would follow. National security implications were not discussed. They had some vague plan to keep natural gas for a while.

We were told climate change is the single greatest threat to national security. This was despite the fact that the ‘evidence’ is greatly exaggerated and predictions are computer based. The Paris agreement would have only lowered the global temperature by less than 1 percent — maybe.

This has led to the ruin of numerous coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

THE GOAL IS TO END CAPITALISM

Anti-Capitalist Naomi Klein, who has dedicated her life to destroying Capitalism, has a leadership role in the Paris Climate Summit.

Klein, who spoke at Occupy Wall Street, is, according to the guardian, is a “ferocious critic of Capitalism”, and a secular radical.

She has represented the conference, “People and Planet First”, a very far left organization.

In November, 2011, writing for The Nation, she called for drastic economic changes to address climate change. She has described her economic views as “intellectually cataclysmic” for Conservatives. She’s also a member of a George Soros environmental group called 350 dot org.

She has made it clear that one of the goals is to end Capitalism.

NOVEMBER 2015 ROBERT MURRAY WARNED AMERICA

Robert Murray, the coal CEO of Murray Energy, responded to Obama’s rejection of the KeystoneXL and the war on all fossil fuels in November 2015. Ironically, Mr. Murray said, it is the fossil fuel industry that has propped up the administration so Obama and his liberal environmentalist allies could push their radical agenda.

Obama ignored Congress and he lied. He even ignored the Constitution.