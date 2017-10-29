Trump Pleads with Republicans to “Do Something”

President Trump pleaded with Republicans Sunday to “do something”.

Trump went on a tweet storm Sunday, pleading for Congress to address the corruption in the Uranium deal, the deleted emails, the “Comey fix” and so much more instead of letting the focus remain on the Trump/Russia collusion which he says “doesn’t exist”.

He addressed the Mueller “witch hunt”: The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but ‘the R’s…are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!”

The President also suggested the Russia hype is just as he’s about to achieve tax reform. He doesn’t see it as a coincidence.

The President is an outsider. He is not establishment and he is alone. Half the country who voted for his agenda have been abandoned with him.

Trump can’t trust his own executive agencies. Take the State Department as one example. Byron York, writing for Politico reported that the State Department embassy staff in Afghanistan was ready to celebrate Hillary’s win on election night. They had the Trump piñata ready. How appropriate is that? Not very statesman-like.

The agencies are embedded with leftists and the people appointed by Trump to take charge of these agencies aren’t firing the political appointees.

Congress is another example of the corruption in our government. The establishment of both parties hate him and his agenda. Phony conservatives Bob Corker and Jeff Flake are good examples of traitors to the party. Neither has a chance of winning re-election but they are trying to save face by blaming the President for their failures.

“I couldn’t sleep at night having to embrace the president or condoning his behavior or being okay with some of his positions,” Flake said.

His 18% popularity in his own state is what should have kept him up at nights.

“I just couldn’t do it,” he added. “It was never in the cards.”

These fake conservatives in Congress have betrayed the party and the country.

The President’s tweets: