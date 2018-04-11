Trump Quietly Signs EO Adding Work Requirement to Welfare Programs

While the left is trying desperately to keep President Trump from doing his job, he is quietly moving ahead. His latest Executive Order will help get people off the chronic dependency set up by the Democrats.

Trump signed an executive order Tuesday instructing federal agencies to add work requirements to federal benefits. Trump noted that “those who rely on welfare would have an easier time achieving economic mobility through strengthened work requirements,” according to The Hill.

“The Federal Government should do everything within its authority to empower individuals by providing opportunities for work, including by investing in Federal programs that are effective at moving people into the workforce and out of poverty,” the executive order states.

The new requirements would apply to those who are able to work of course.

The Hill stated, “Trump’s executive order calls on the heads of the departments of Treasury, Agriculture, Commerce, Labor, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation and Education to review public assistance programs within their agencies.”

The departments have 90 days to respond with recommendations.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families embraced the executive order. They will take “aggressive action” with the President’s blessing.

“Strengthening work requirements for welfare recipients is a critical element of moving welfare recipients from dependency to self-sufficiency,” Steven Wagner, the acting assistant secretary for the organization, said in a statement published by the Hill.

A number of states have already implemented work requirements and they have been successful.

North Carolina has a program to trim the welfare roles by adding a work requirement. They also perform drug testing on recipients.

Welfare was only meant to be a temporary hand up, not a handout. Making people dependent can pass down for generations and we have seen that play out over and over again.