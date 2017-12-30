Trump-Russia Probe Began with A Drunken “Coffee Boy”

No, we are not making this up. The Trump-Russia probe allegedly began with a drunk “coffee boy”. It came from the New York Times and the Hill. Maybe they’re making it up, who knows.

A former Trump campaign adviser who went to one meeting with the President and is being referred to as a coffee boy, allegedly prompted the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election by revealing knowledge of Russian opposition research on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton while DRUNK.

An inebriated George Papadopoulos allegedly told Australian diplomat Alexander Downer that Russian officials were shopping possible dirt on Clinton, likely implying that Russian officials were shopping them to the Trump campaign, The New York Times reported Saturday.

To support this latest – keep the Russia-Trump collusion story in the news – news is their statement that this came from four past and present officials.

The two sources from the past are undoubtedly Obama officials and the two present are likely Obama embeds or neverTrumpers.

When the DNC emails leaked, the Australians informed the U.S. officials.

Papadopoulos is said to have shared information provided to him by Joseph Mifsud, a London-based professor with ties to Moscow officials, who told him that the Russians had “thousands of emails” obtained by hackers from the DNC that had yet to be released, and that detailed controversial dealings between Clinton and the DNC’s fundraising apparatus.

Mifsud introduced Papadopoulos to a Russian woman named Olga Polonskaya, who falsely told the campaign aide she was a niece of Vladimir Putin. There was some vague effort to get Trump to meet with Putin but that was immediately squashed and never even to past Trump’s campaign staff.