Trump ‘s First Day Will Include a Major Move Obama Will Hate

Donald Trump plans to make a major move on his first day in office. He will repeal a number of President Barack Obama’s executive action., according to his spokesperson, Sean Spicer. Regulations that hurt business are on the chopping block.

“On day one he’s going to sign a series of executive orders to do two things. One is repeal a lot of the regulations and actions that have been taken by this administration over the last eight years that have hampered economic growth and job creation,” Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer told ABC.

There goes Obama’s legacy!

But Spicer didn’t say which executive actions Trump plans to undo, leaving many in the media to speculate.

With over 260 executive orders issued by Obama, there could be a lot Trump wants to change. In an outline of his first 100 days, Trump promised to “cancel every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama.”

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has said he believes Trump will repeal up to 70% of Obama’s orders upon taking office. Newt has also been concerned that the Trump team will will lose their nerve. It doesn’t sound like he needs to worry.

Spicer talks extensively about the U.S.-Russia relations in this video.