Trump Says No Deal on DACA, There Will Be a Wall

After dining with President Trump this evening, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that they have reached an agreement with President Trump to protect foreigners who were brought here by their parents, otherwise known as DACA. Trump tweeted Thursday that there is no deal.

They also said they reached agreement on border security but no wall – yet. The President tweeted the wall will be built.

The despicable Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were definitive in last night’s statement.

“We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President. The discussion focused on DACA. We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides,” Schumer and Pelosi said in a statement.

There has been tremendous frustration with the do-nothing Congress. Mitch McConnell said this week that tax reform might have to wait until next year. This would mean nothing would be done this year and nothing will be done next year because it’s an election year.

After the announcement was made last night by the two feckless congressmen, Democrats mocked Trump for doing what they want. Many on the right took to Twitter and denounced the move.

The President tweeted Thursday that no deal was reached

In his tweets this morning, the President said there would have to be “massive border security” and it would be voted on.

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

He promised again that the wall is being built and is under construction.

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Then he asked if people really want good and accomplished kids to be kicked out. The problem for some is the “kids” were not properly vetted. The devil will be in the details.

One issue that repeatedly comes up is if it sends the wrong message, i.e., if they drag their children across the border or send them across, they will get amnesty. Also, DAPA and chain migration could be next and loom in the background as this buffer is removed.

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Some on Twitter are asking if it matters that the “kids” were brought here illegally through no fault of their own, “Isn’t that their parents’ fault?” Still another wrote, “They will never vote for you. This is the mistake Reagan made and it turned California blue.”

Many comments from the right, however, were supportive, but the left-wing comments were as vicious as ever. They called him a bigot who is trying to trick people into thinking he’s not.

One Bishop Talbert Swain with a congregation of 34 people wrote: “Yes they have, and only a disgusting bigot like you would want to throw them out! Don’t try to flip flop via Twitter, we know your position!”

Trump asked the final question.

…They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own – brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

What happens to the GOP if the only thing that passes is DACA?

Speaker Ryan Weighs In

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) told the AP in an interview that it’s “not in the nation’s interest” to deport “Dreamers”, suggesting the speaker will attempt to craft DACA legislation that would keep recipients of the amnesty program in the country. When asked about criticism from the right on immigration, Ryan said, “I’ve got three certainties in my life: death, taxes, and attacks from Breitbart.”

One thing is also for certain. If the congress only gets DACA done and nothing else, they will have a bleak future as a party.