Trump Signs a Dangerous Anti-White Supremacist Resolution

President Donald Trump signed a resolution condemning white supremacists and hate groups. This was hours after he said the other side had “bad dudes” also.

The resolution condemns white supremacists at a time when the left is blurring the lines between radical hate groups and normal traditional Americans.

The joint resolution targets the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups and urges the Trump administration “to use all available resources to address the threats posed by those groups.”

It’s actually a bipartisan insult aimed at the President. The clowns who put the resolution together don’t feel he condemned the white supremacists enough. They are angry that he also condemned the violent communists.

Trump is right to condemn all the radicals who were in Charlottesville and Republicans should have supported him.

“You know, you have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also,” the president told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday. He was ridiculed by the media for saying it.

Trump isn’t the only one who believes that. Congressman Dana Rohrabacher said this week that Charlottesville was a set-up by leftists.

Rohrabacher said Civil War re-enactors were comvinced to protest. He called them stupid but ‘trusting’ would be a better word.

That coincides with what I heard from friends who live in Virginia who said normal Americans were present.

Also present were some really bad communist anarchist hombres, namely Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

The media mocked Trump for saying, hours later, that Americans must move forward “as one people”, suggesting it was a contradiction.

“As Americans, we condemn the recent violence in Charlottesville and oppose hatred, bigotry, and racism in all forms,” Trump said in a statement announcing the signing.

The problem isn’t Trump calling out extremists on many sides and then saying we must pull together.

The problem is the resolution is the camel’s nose under the tent. It’s also a cave to the really dangerous people — leftists.

Of course the KKK and Nazis are dangerous and Satanic but there are hardly any of them. The movement in this country isn’t towards them in any case. The movement is towards the extreme left.

The resolution, which characterized the violence that broke out in Charlottesville as “domestic terror”, honored the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer.

Look, I am very sorry Ms. Heyer died but she was marching with Antifa and the man who caused her death is a mentally ill man diagnosed with schizophrenia who said he was frightened when he plowed into the marchers.

Whoever got the President to sign this garbage resolution is a fool.

What about the proliferation of violent communist organizations? There are more of them.

In the end, the majority is being governed, no, I take that back, they are led around by the nose, by the extremists.

The people who pushed this hate speech/thought resolution are cowards forcing Trump to go against his excellent judgement. The resolution was seen as a way for the idiots in Congress to pressure Trump into condemning the violence in stronger terms.

He had no choice but to sign and it is an insult.