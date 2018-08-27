Trump ‘Terminates’ NAFTA, Nears Deal with Mexico

President Trump announced he is ‘terminating’ NAFTA and will seek a separate deal with Canada. The President said the deal could include Canada at a later date or he could pursue a separate deal with Canada.

The President appears intent on protecting his deal with Mexico. He might be attempting to pressure Canada as well. He repeatedly said prior to today that Mexico is negotiating fairly.

Canada said they have been in touch with the negotiators but any deal must protect their middle class.

This renegotiation is long overdue.

BREAKING: Trump says he’ll be ‘terminating’ NAFTA as he pursues trade deal with Mexico, starts negotiations with Canada. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 27, 2018

Watch the President:

“As far as Canada is concerned, we haven’t started with Canada yet. We wanted to do Mexico and see if that was possible to do … Canada will start negotiations shortly,” @POTUS says during trade announcement https://t.co/MKggitgOVx pic.twitter.com/whRQohVbmo — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 27, 2018