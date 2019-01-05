Trump Thanks Kanye, Gets Lambasted by Dems, Kim Thanks Trump

Kanye West recently announced via Twitter that he still supports President Trump all the way. He does that at no small expense to himself and claims he will wear his #$% hat [MAGA hat] when he performs.

Neither Kanye or his wife are Republicans, but both just want the country to succeed.

TRUMP THANKS KANYE

Trump tweeted a thank you: Thank you to Kanye West for your nice words. Criminal Justice Reform is now law – passed in a very bipartisan way! Trump wrote.

The comments to the tweet were very nasty. The left also made sure to ridicule Kanye.

The left won’t let anyone say one nice word about the President. That is control or attempts at controlling.

KIM TWEETS

His wife, Kim Kardashian West tweeted to the President today: “Just got word that Matthew Charles will be coming home within 24 hours,” West tweeted Thursday. “Thank you @realDonaldTrump for signing the 1st step act. This is what true bipartisanship can accomplish.”

Trump signed the First Step Act last month, ushering in sweeping changes that will improve rehabilitation programs for former inmates as well as allow judges more flexibility in how they sentence those accused of nonviolent crimes.

Charles was one of the first prisoners to be released under the new reform law, according to a Nashville Public Radio report cited by West in her tweet.

KANYE COURAGEOUSLY STANDS UP FOR HIS BELIEFS

In a New Year’s Day Twitter storm, Kanye tweeted about his strong Christian belief system and, while he’s liberal on some things, he’s conservative on others.

West is sick of Blacks voting 90 percent for Democrats. “It sounds like control to me,” he tweeted.

The talented entertainer wants to be himself despite the threats to him and his career. Along with the message of “free thought”, he is calling for love, love of everyone.