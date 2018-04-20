Trump Threatens Brown Who Won’t Let the National Guard Do Anything

The Moonbat Governor of California Jerry Brown will send 400 troops to the border but he won’t let them do much of anything. There are no duties on the border that the National Guard troops will be allowed to do. The President wasn’t happy and threatened to pull funding. Brown will NOT enforce immigration law and border control.

The PRESIDENT THREATENS TO WITHHOLD FUNDING

The President tweeted: “Governor Jerry Brown announced he will deploy ‘up to 400 National Guard Troops’ to do nothing,” Trump tweeted. “The crime rate in California is high enough, and the Federal Government will not be paying for Governor Brown’s charade. We need border security and action, not words!”

Governor Jerry Brown announced he will deploy “up to 400 National Guard Troops” to do nothing. The crime rate in California is high enough, and the Federal Government will not be paying for Governor Brown’s charade. We need border security and action, not words! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2018

The president’s tweet contradicted Brown’s announcement on Wednesday that the Trump administration had agreed to fund the deployment of as many as 400 California guardsmen along the U.S.-Mexico border and elsewhere.

Brown said that the mission would focus on combating drug and gun crimes and human trafficking along the border, the California coast and within the state itself, as opposed to immigration enforcement.

The hard-left Democrat governor Moonbeam conditioned his commitment on his state’s troops having nothing to do with immigration enforcement, even in a supporting role.

“The Governor’s order, issued today, specifies that the California National Guard will not enforce immigration laws or participate in the construction of any new border barrier,” Brown’s office said in a statement.

The Guard shall not “engage in any direct law enforcement role nor enforce immigration laws, arrest people for immigration law violations, guard people taken into custody for alleged immigration violations, or support immigration law enforcement activities,” Moonbeam Brown said.

Basically, they can’t do anything because everything at the border ties into illegal immigration. Moonbeam thinks illegal immigration is the same thing as any immigration. He is an open borders communist who is destroyin his own state.

THE GUARD WON’T DO ANYTHING AND TRUMP CAN’T HOLD BACK FUNDING

The President doesn’t have any say over that since the deployment is under the governor’s control. The money comes from the Department of Homeland Security.

At approx 11:30am PDT today, we received written confirmation from the Pentagon that it’ll continue to fund the @theCaGuard mission & personnel mobilized to combat transnat’l crime consistent w/the order issued by @JerryBrownGov – & agreement announced w/the fed gov’t – yesterday https://t.co/ipybWycSET — CaliforniaGuard (@theCaGuard) April 19, 2018

BROWN DOESN’T CARE ABOUT SAFETY, ONLY FOREIGNERS

Trump should consider sending the Marines. Brown doesn’t seem to care that many in his state are revolting over his refusal to enforce federal law. He won’t even enforce it against dangerous criminal aliens. We have all manner of losers coming across our borders. Brown does not care. he only cared about foreigners, criminal and terrorist foreigners included.

Sanctuary Cities released at least 142 Gang Members across the United States, making it easy for them to commit all forms of violent crimes where none would have existed. We are doing a great job of law enforcement, but things such as this make safety in America difficult! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2018