Trump Threatens Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell Who Say No to the Border Wall

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell passed a record $1.3 trillion spending bill in March. The spending bill funded Planned Parenthood, sanctuary cities, and most everything else the Democrats wanted, but not the border wall.

These two have no intention of funding the border wall in September either.

RYAN SAID ONLY ONE PERSON WANTS THE WALL

At a private dinner earlier this year, Ryan said he thought only “one member” wanted to build a wall across the entire U.S.-Mexico border.

Rep. Tom Tancredo (R-CO) was one of those present at the dinner who related the conversation to Breitbart News.

“Of course he means only one person in his entourage and of the leadership,” Tancredo told Breitbart News. “I know several people in Congress who want a wall and I know that there are millions of Americans who want a wall.”

Republicans are under a lot of pressure to not build the wall, Tancredo added.

“The Chamber of Commerce doesn’t want a wall … the pressure is greater from the Chamber of Commerce than it is from the members,” Tancredo said.

The Chamber is unAmerican then.

MCCONNELL SAYS PROBABLY NO WALL

The Daily Caller reported that during a radio interview with WHAS on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border will likely not make it into the next funding legislation.

When directly asked if the funding of the border wall would have to wait until after midterm elections, the Republican senator replied “probably,” noting that it is “something [Democrats and Republicans] do have a disagreement on.”

McConnell and Paul Ryan met with Trump on Wednesday to discuss the funding legislation. The following day, Ryan also indicated the wall funding looked unlikely to be included in the current legislation.

PRESIDENT TRUMP CONSIDERS SHUTTING DOWN THE GOVERNMENT

President Donald Trump threatened Sunday to shut down the federal government this fall if Congress does not pass sweeping changes to immigration laws, including appropriating more public money to build his long-promised border wall.

“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall!” Trump tweeted. “Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!”

The deadline is September 30.

It raises the stakes before the mid-term elections.

In May, Trump suggested “closing up the country for a while” if he did not get his wall.

“They don’t want the wall,” Trump said. “But we’re going to get the wall, even if we have to think about closing up the country for a while.”

It’s hard to know how this will affect the November elections. It’s probably not good, but it’s a crapshoot.