Trump Threatens to Pull WH Passes of Other Reporters, Singles One Out

Another reporter better tread lightly if she hopes to stay in the White House press corps. The President hinted as much Friday. He suggested he could pull other reporters credentials if they don’t treat him with “respect”. Immediately after, he commented on the out of control activist — April D. Ryan

This is two days after he pulled Jim Acosta’s credentials and after he called Acosta a “rude”, “terrible person” who mistreats Sarah Sanders.

On Friday, Trump also went after April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks as a “loser” who “doesn’t know what the hell she is doing.”

Having listened to many of these abusive pressers, we have to say he’s right on both counts. Ryan’s the one who erroneously claimed Sarah Sanders’ tweeted photo of her pecan pie was a fraud. Sarah then baked one of her pies for her and other reporters. Ryan said she wouldn’t eat it.

Trump rages at @Acosta and April Ryan, demands more “respect” for White House and the “presidency” pic.twitter.com/OJWuJ3NJSv — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 9, 2018