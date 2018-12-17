Trump to Create U.S. Space Command by Executive Order THIS YEAR!

Within days, President Trump plans to sign an Executive Order to create a U.S. Space Command. It’s not quite Space Force, but that could come down the line according to officials, Fox News reports.

It’s a recreation of a U.S. Space Command which existed from 1985 to 2002. It was disbanded after the 9/11 terrorist attack so U.S. Northern Command could be established to focus on protecting the homeland.

Vice President Mike Pence will discuss it at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

CNN reported this first and said that the Space Command would join Central Command overseeing military operations in the Middle East, and Special Operations Command which oversees elite troops.

There are about 18,000 U.S. military and civilian personnel in the DOD involved in space operations, helping to oversee 140 satellites. Not all will be part of the Space Command.

Many senior Democratic lawmakers don’t like the idea. They don’t take kindly to any idea the President has, however.

“I am opposed to President Trump’s proposal for a ‘Space Force,'” Representative Adam Smith, the senior Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said in in a statement in September. “I am concerned that his proposal would create additional costly military bureaucracy at a time when we have limited resources for defense and critical domestic priorities.”

It likely makes us competitive. Democrats, Russia, and China won’t like it, so we do.