Trump to Cut Off $255 Million in Military Aid to Pakistan, Who’s Next?

President Trump thinks outside the box and it’s unnerving to some but still others don’t believe he will follow through. They should believe. He’s coming after Pakistan.

PRESIDENT TRUMP TO WITHHOLD ALL MILITARY AID TO PAKISTAN

The NY Times reported Friday that the President might withhold the $255 million in military aid to Pakistan, largely out of frustration. Pakistan has been extremely uncooperative, most recently when a kidnapper of a Canadian-American family was captured. He was a member of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network and the U.S. wanted to interview him. Pakistan refused.

Pakistan hid Osama bin Laden for a decade and they still have Dr. Afridi rotting in a jail cell. Dr. Afridia is the doctor who helped us in the bin Laden case.

The United States, which has provided Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid since 2002, said in August that it was withholding the $255 million until Pakistan did more to crack down on internal terrorist groups.

President Trump warned Pakistan last week while discussing national security strategy of the potential cut. “We make massive payments every year to Pakistan,” the President said. “They have to help.”

Vice President Mike Pence reinforced that message in a visit to Afghanistan just before Christmas, telling cheering American troops that “President Trump has put Pakistan on notice.”

The Pentagon has a history of working closely with the Pakistan military but the National Security Council (NSC) has watched Pakistan act like enemies who interfere in their neighbors’ affairs. There is even talk at the NSC of listing them as non-NATO allies.

Pakistan is a terror nation that’s barely under control. On the other hand, the Pakistan military sees protecting the Haqqani network as a national security issue.

The Hindustan Times was more definitive than the NY Times about what the President plans to do. Pakistan has ignored the administration’s warnings and President Trump will act to withhold the funds.

They also quoted the President in a statement to them which clarifies what the U.S. expects Pakistan to do. The U.S. expects Islamabad to take decisive action “against terrorists and militants on its soil”.

“The United States does not plan to spend the $255 million in FY 2016 in Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time,” said a spokesperson of the President’s National Security Council in a statement to Hindustan Times.

“The President has made clear that the United States expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan’s actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance.

“The Administration continues to review Pakistan’s level of cooperation.”

Pakistan doesn’t seem to care if aid is cut off.

“Pakistan can withstand a cutoff in American aid,” Husain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to Washington, told the NY Times. “It would have to be followed by something else to make Pakistan believe that Mr. Trump means business.”

The President basically has to become more of a threat to Pakistan than the terrorists themselves, terrorists with whom they are somewhat sympathetic.

OTHER NATIONS NEED TO WORRY

Recently, when President Trump said he would move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognizing it as the capital, he did something other presidents have vowed to do for decades but didn’t. Prior administrations caved to the threats of the radical Islamists, European Progressives and menaces like Russia. Whatever one may think of Donald Trump, he has immense courage and has gone where few politicians have gone before — he tries to fulfill campaign promises.

The ingrates in the U.N. lashed out at the U.S. with an insulting vote to condemn the U.S.. It had no force of law, but they made their point.

Daily Caller reporter Benny Johnson calculated how much we would save if we would stop sending money to these nations and it comes to $24 billion a year. That would send a nice message.

The figures come from USAID.GOV which has the amounts of contributions U.S. taxpayers make country-by-country and this is the breakdown of the aid given to those 128 frenemies:

Afghanistan — $5,060,306,050

Albania — $27,479,989

Algeria — $17,807,222

Andorra — $0

Angola — $64,489,547

Armenia — $22,239,896

Austria — $310,536

Azerbaijan — $15,312,389

Bahrain — $6,573,352

Bangladesh — $263,396,621

Barbados — $5,442,370

Belarus — $11,166,107

Belgium — $3,101,636

$3,101,636 Belize — $8,613,838

Bolivia — $1,378,654

Botswana — $57,252,922

Brazil — $14,899,949

Brunei — $354,829

Bulgaria — $20,066,715

Burkina Faso — $74,469,144

Burundi — $70,507,528

Cabo Verde — $5,044,716

Cambodia — $103,194,295

Chad — $117,425,683

Chile — $2,266,071

$2,266,071 China — $42,263,025

Comoros — $1,057,063

Congo — $8,439,457

Costa Rica — $14,650,552

Cote d’Ivoire — $161,860,737

Cuba — $15,776,924

Cyprus — $0

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) — $2,142,161

Denmark — $3,455

Djibouti — $24,299,878

Dominica — $616,000

Ecuador — $26,014,579

Egypt — $1,239,291,240

Eritrea — $119,364

Estonia — $15,937,295

Ethiopia — $1,111,152,703

Finland — $33,492

France — $4,660,356

Gabon — $31,442,404

Gambia — $3,197,858

Germany — $5,484,317

Ghana — $724,133,065

Greece — $8,508,639

Grenada — $690,300

Guinea — $87,630,410

Guyana — $9,691,030

Iceland — $0

India — $179,688,851

Indonesia — $222,431,738

Iran — $3,350,327

Iraq — $5,280,379,380

Ireland — $0

Italy — $454,613

Japan — $20,804,795

Jordan — $1,214,093,785

Kazakhstan — $80,418,203

Kuwait — $112,000

Kyrgyzstan — $41,262,984

Laos — $57,174,076

Lebanon — $416,553,311

Liberia — $473,677,614

Libya — $26,612,087

Liechtenstein — $0

Lithuania — $15,709,304

Luxembourg — $0

Madagascar — $102,823,791

Malaysia — $10,439,368

Maldives — $1,511,931

Mali — $257,152,020

Malta — $137,945

Mauritania — $12,743,363

Mauritius — $791,133

Monaco — $0

Montenegro — $2,118,108

Morocco — $82,023,514

Mozambique — $514,007,619

Namibia — $53,691,093

Nepal — $194,286,218

Netherlands — $0

New Zealand — $0

Nicaragua — $31,318,397

Niger — $144,122,239

Nigeria — $718,236,917

Norway — $100,000

Oman — $5,753,829

Pakistan — $777,504,870

Papua New Guinea — $14,836,598

Peru — $95,803,112

Portugal — $207,600

Qatar — $95,097

Republic of Korea (South Korea) — $3,032,086

Russia — $17,195,004

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — $612,000

Saudi Arabia — $732,875

Senegal — $99,599,642

Serbia — $33,062,589

Seychelles — $223,002

Singapore — $468,118

Slovakia — $2,585,685

Slovenia — $715,716

Somalia — $274,784,535

South Africa — $597,218,298

Spain — $81,231

Sri Lanka — $27,192,841

Sudan — $137,878,835

Suriname — $232,672

Sweden — $1,269

Switzerland — $1,168,960

Syria — $916,426,147

Tajikistan — $47,789,686

Thailand — $68,182,970

The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia — $31,755,240

Tunisia — $117,490,639

Turkey — $154,594,512

United Arab Emirates — $1,140,659

United Kingdom — $3,877,820

United Republic of Tanzania — $628,785,614

Uruguay — $836,850

$836,850 Uzbekistan — $20,067,933

Venezuela — $9,178,148

Vietnam — $157,611,276

Yemen — $305,054,784

Zimbabwe — $261,181,770

The total comes to $24,485,383,599 in one year and it averages $205,795,526 per country.

In mid-March, Director of the Office of Manag­ement of Budget Mick Mulvaney told reporters ahead of the budget proposals the administration planned to cut the State Department’s foreign aid program by 28 per cent. “Foreign aid gets reduced,” said the US official while explaining budget cut was not a judgement on the State Department’s performance but because foreign aid happens to fall within the department’s functions.

Trump let it be known that he was taking names of those who would vote against the U.S. but many of the nations don’t take it seriously. He has to act. Pakistan is a good place to start. They don’t work with us because they like or appreciate us.

What we have been doing hasn’t worked. We need to try something different and going to war has not been to our advantage. We have other leverage besides bombing them and money is one of those tools.