Trump Triggers the Humorless Left with a Xi Joke

President Trump joked throughout his speech at the annual Gridiron dinner and spent time mocking himself and liberals/leftists.

Days after he lost trusted communications director Hope Hicks, and son-in-law/adviser Jared Kushner had his security clearance downgraded, Mr. Trump quipped, “We finally have it running like a fine-tuned machine.”

“We were late tonight because Jared could not get through security,” the president told the crowd. Turning to his daughter, he said, “Ivanka, you’ve got to do something!”

Referring to reports that Chief of Staff John F. Kelly has been limiting the access of Mr. Kushner and Ivanka Trump to the Oval Office, Mr. Trump deadpanned, “There’s been a lot of criticism of John Kelly in the press, which I think is very very unfair. He’s doing an amazing job. He even told me he would let Ivanka visit the Oval Office when she gets home from representing us in the Olympics and she did so.”

He added, “Now the question everyone keeps asking is, ‘Who’s going to be the next to leave? [Adviser] Steve Miller or Melania?’ … That is terrible honey, but you love me, right?”

The one joke that really set off the liberals was when he allegedly “praised” China’s dictator/President Xi Jiping.

“He’s now president for life, president for life. And he’s great,” Trump said. “And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday,” Trump said to cheers and applause from supporters.

CNN and CNBC went wild pretending the President was serious and not actually mocking them. CNBC’s title: Trump praises Chinese president extending tenure ‘for life’.

CNN has at least five articles taking it seriously and using it as a launchpad for trashing Trump.

Keep in mind that this was a fundraiser, not a policy speech.

Doris Kearns Goodwin told Chuck Todd that Trump wants to be president for life.

Idiot Brian Stelter asked CNN’s international correspondent Will Ripley today: “No question Trump seems to have a fondness for a strong man politically. Will, you’re in China. So, you know, your perspective there when you hear the president of the United States praising XI. What are your thoughts?”

Ripley said “it was disheartening” for the Chinese people. Then he added, “By their side, clearly the messaging coming from President Trump indicates the opposite and why tomorrow when I’m at Tiananmen square you will not see any pro-democracy demonstrators on the streets because the government cracks down on this and now the government has the full support of President Trump, apparently.”

CNN’s Zelizer said it showed Trump’s disdain for “free institutions.”

“It lends support to a regime which is doing the wrong thing and here in the United States, it has an edge because it’s part of an ongoing story, ongoing series of messages we have heard throughout his administration about authoritarianism and hisdisdainn in some ways for free institutions,” he said.

Dopes, it was a joke! The only president who ruled with a pen and phone was Barack Obama.

THE TRUMP XI JOKE