Trump Tweets About Walls, Wars & ‘Failed Generals’

Outgoing White House Chief of Staff John Kelly claimed in an interview last week that the plans for a solid concrete wall along the U.S.-Mexico border had been abandoned long ago. The President contradicted Kelly in a series of tweets Monday morning.

“The president still says ‘wall’ — oftentimes frankly he’ll say ‘barrier’ or ‘fencing,’ now he’s tended toward steel slats,” Kelly told the Los Angeles Times. “But we left a solid concrete wall early on in the administration when we asked people what they needed and where they needed it.”

Not so, says the President.

An all concrete Wall was NEVER ABANDONED, as has been reported by the media. Some areas will be all concrete but the experts at Border Patrol prefer a Wall that is see through (thereby making it possible to see what is happening on both sides). Makes sense to me!

I campaigned on Border Security, which you cannot have without a strong and powerful Wall. Our Southern Border has long been an “Open Wound,” where drugs, criminals (including human traffickers) and illegals would pour into our Country. Dems should get back here an fix now!

One tweet that garnered a lot of attention referred to the Obamas ten-foot wall around their house.

No more endless wars!

President Trump defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria and slammed the “fake news media,” as well as former “failed Generals” who have criticized the move.

Trump said ISIS is now “mostly gone” and indicated the withdrawal would take place slowly, with some fighting against ISIS still ongoing. He tweeted:

If anybody but Donald Trump did what I did in Syria, which was an ISIS loaded mess when I became President, they would be a national hero. ISIS is mostly gone, we’re slowly sending our troops back home to be with their families, while at the same time fighting ISIS remnants……

Then he mentioned “failed Generals!”

…I campaigned on getting out of Syria and other places. Now when I start getting out the Fake News Media, or some failed Generals who were unable to do the job before I arrived, like to complain about me & my tactics, which are working. Just doing what I said I was going to do!

…..Except the results are FAR BETTER than I ever said they were going to be! I campaigned against the NEVER ENDING WARS, remember!