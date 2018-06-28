Trump Was Right Again, Drug Dealers, Criminals, Rapists Are Pouring Into the USA

Gangbangers, rapists, and drug dealers are pouring into the USA along with other criminals, but the media refuses to report it.

via Judicial Watch:

While the mainstream media and much of the nation are preoccupied with sob stories about the shelter accommodations of illegal immigrants, the U.S.-Mexico border remains a cesspool of crime where federal agents have confiscated more than 360,000 pounds of drugs, arrested thousands of individuals with criminal convictions and busted hundreds of violent gangbangers so far this year. The latest statistics issued by the Border Patrol are downright disturbing and illustrate the urgency of properly securing the famously porous southwest border.

Through the end of May 2018, the frontline Department of Homeland (DHS) agency reveals that it seized 360,241 pounds of marijuana, 7,205 pounds of methamphetamine, 5,321 pounds of cocaine, 315 pounds of heroin and 309 pounds of fentanyl. The agency also encountered 18,568 criminal aliens convicted of a crime or wanted by law enforcement and 509 gang members, mostly from the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), a feared street gang of mostly Central American illegal immigrants that’s spread throughout the U.S. and is renowned for drug distribution, murder, rape, robbery, home invasions, kidnappings, vandalism and other violent crimes. The Justice Department’s National Gang Intelligence Center (NGIC) says criminal street gangs like the MS-13 are responsible for the majority of violent crimes in the U.S. and are the primary distributors of most illicit drugs. The criminal aliens listed in the 2018 Border Patrol figures include those convicted of felonies such as assault, battery and domestic violence as well as burglary, possession of illegal weapons and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

One pervert who raped a child and was deported after serving a five-year sentence was caught sneaking back into the country.

The flow of drugs coming into the country is staggering:

More than 123 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in one day in Arizona’s Port of San Luis last week and a day later the Laredo sector in Texas seized nearly 26 pounds of methamphetamine. Less than 24 hours earlier, the Laredo sector seized $4.2 million worth of crystal meth at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge.

The report goes on. The media doesn’t care to report the news.

Politifact claims the border wall won’t stop the drugs. When the President said, ‘Drug dealers, criminals, rapists’ are coming into the country, the BBC claimed the President was disparaging Mexicans. The Washington Post gave the President Four Pinocchios for the statement.

The media is apparently unaware that we are allowing the lowest elements of the world’s dregs to come into the country unvetted. Who cares if some illegals are fine? That’s hardly the point.

Business Insider posted a map of the drug routes and blamed Americans for the influx since they use the drugs. It’s always our fault according to the left.

Chicago is run by the Mexican drug cartels. New York has a similar situation. Hundreds of major US cities are infested with drug cartels.

Most of the drugs come in from Central and South America [and Mexico], the Business Insider reported and yet, they want the inhabitants of those failed nations to invade our country without any screening.

PBS sees the solution in stopping Americans from taking drugs – how realistic. That’s at the same time they want to legalize drugs and keep small-time drug dealers out of prison.

How about building a wall instead, getting more drones and border guards. Let’s deport these criminals and stop enticing foreigners to come here for freebies? Why does the left think it wouldn’t help? We are killing our youth.