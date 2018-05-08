Trump Was Right Again! He Called It On Schneiderman

The New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman who gained fame by contesting every policy out of the White House was busy choking, threatening and demeaning women during sex in his spare time. He even made racist comments during sex with one woman, requiring the brown-skinned woman to call him “master”.

He’s gone, but included in the names of potential replacements from the Democrat side are as bad or worse. Politico announced: “Names immediately began to surface for potential replacements — New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, state Sen. Mike Gianaris, former senior Cuomo aide and one-time superintendent of the Department of Financial services Ben Lawsky and former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

You heard that right. Preet Bharara.

Bharara is a mortal enemy of Trump’s and would do much the same as Schneiderman in attacking the President’s policies and politicizing hte office. It would be to fulfill a vendetta for firing him. Another candidate, Letitia James is absolutely insane and totally unqualified. But more on that later.

TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT SCHNEIDERMAN

In 2013, Trump predicted that Schneiderman would go down for far worse abuse than anything we saw with Elliot Spitzer and Anthony Weiner. The two Democrat officials were forced to resign in disgrace over their lascivious behavior. As an aside, if Trump knew, how is it possible, Andrew Cuomo didn’t?

Trump tweeted in 2013:

“Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone – next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman,” Trump tweeted. “Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner.”

The then-businessman also filed an ethics complaint against Schneiderman in 2013. How right he was.

Schneiderman brazenly abused his office by politicizing it. Trump called him out for that in the same year.

In 2014, he called him a “total loser” and called a battle between Schneiderman and Cuomo a win for Cuomo.

Donald Trump Jr. got to say this:

