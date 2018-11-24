Trump Was Right Again! Rouhani Calls For Saudis to Unite Against US

The world wanted us to punish and reject the Saudis over murdered journalist/radical Islamist Jamal Khashoggi. Where would we be now if we had? Iran just called for them to unite with them — Iran — to fight against the U.S. The MSN barely mentions this Iranian threat and when they do, they downplay it in favor of Iran. Iran is the country that wants to destroy us and build the bomb to control the region or beyond.

Saudi is our ally and Israel’s. As Steyn said Friday, “They may be S.O.B.’s but they’re our S.O.B.’s.

ROUHANI CALLS FOR SAUDI ARABIA TO JOIN THEM AGAINST THE US

Rouhani has just called for Muslims to unite against the United States.

“Submitting to the West headed by America would be treason against our religion … and against the future generations of this region,” Rouhani told an international conference on Islamic unity in Tehran, in a speech broadcast live on state television.

“We have a choice to either roll out red carpets for criminals or to forcefully stand against injustice and remain faithful to our Prophet, our Koran and our Islam,” Rouhani said, in an apparent reference to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states which have close ties to Washington.

Rouhani appealed to the Saudis — we’ll defend you

Saudi Arabia is fighting Iran and keeping them from attaining hegemony in the region. Iran desperately wants them to unite with them.

“We are ready to defend the interests of the Saudi people against terrorism, aggression and the superpowers… and we don’t ask for $450 billion to do it,” Rouhani said, referring to Saudi Arabia’s contracts with the United States.

WE WERE SUPPOSED TO ALIENATE THE SAUDIS

We were supposed to punish the Saudis for the murder of Khashoggi, alienating them in the process.

Conservative commentator Mark Steyn referred to Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi as a “so-called journalist” and a deep state spy.

Filling in for Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Steyn discussed President Donald Trump’s comments on the Saudi royal family and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in light of his brutal assassination.

Steyn’s guest, British politician, and Brexit champion Nigel Farage. They both understood the desire to continue the relationship economically and in the interests of stability in the mid-East.

Steyn agreed and said Khashoggi was a spy.

HE’S AN S.O.B. BUT HE’S OUR S.O.B.

“And we should also be clear, too, Khashoggi is being presented as a hero of journalism. He’s probably going to be Time magazine’s Man of the Year just because he is a dead so-called journalist,” Steyn remarked.

“But, in fact he was kind of a deep state Saudi spook who just happened to fall out with the royal family. In a sense, it’s different sets of bad guys we’re arguing about when we’re talking about Saudi Arabia,” he added.

“Well, of course, it is,” Farage agreed.

“But don’t you think, actually, the truth is all through the Middle East, whether we look at Iraq or Libya or Syria, we keep on playing this game of who are the good guys and who are the bad guys. And more often than not we tend to get it wrong,” the co-founder of the UK Independence Party added.

“It is the old CIA line, he may be an S.O.B. but he’s our S.O.B.,” Steyn quipped.

KHASHOGGI WAS MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD

Khashoggi was also Muslim Brotherhood advocating for hardcore Islamists.

The fact is Mr. Khashoggi is not an American citizen. He is a Saudi citizen and he is no friend of freedom.

