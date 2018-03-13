Trump’s Aide and Clock Adjuster Was Marched Out of the White House

Trump fired three people today. Most only heard about Rex Tillerson, but the guy who adjusted the clocks for daylights savings time was also fired.

“Trump’s personal assistant, John McEntee, was escorted out of the White House on Monday. The cause of the firing was an unspecified security issue.”

John McEntee was one of the longest-serving of Trump’s aides. He wasn’t allowed to clear out his belongings and left without his jacket. They came and got him and marched him off as a national security threat. No more dilly-dallying as in the Rob Porter case.

He apparently gambled online and mishandled his taxes. Jake Tapper reported that McEntee is under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for serious financial crimes, a source familiar with his firing tells CNN.

“Mr. McEntee wasn’t as well known as the others but had been a constant presence at Mr. Trump’s side for the past three years. He made sure Mr. Trump had markers to sign autographs,” i.e. he made sure Trump had Sharpies. “He delivered messages to him in the White House residence and, over the weekend, ensured that the clocks in the White House residence were adjusted for daylight-saving time.”

Imagine screwing up a job like that? Where can I apply?

Steve Goldstein Was Fired Too

The other person fired was Steve Goldstein, the Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs. He was tossed for contradicting the account of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s dismissal.

You’re Fired!