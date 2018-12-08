Trump’s Cheered, None Kneel, Prayer’s Incredible! It’s Army-Navy!

The introduction to the Army-Navy game was wonderful! The President was cheered, everyone stood for the National Anthem and the rendition was beautiful. The chaplain’s prayer was very moving and speaks to all that is great about the United States.

The AP sports writer Dan Gelston put up the video of the President being cheered as he was introduced.

The traditional coin toss:

Trump with the coin toss for the Army-Navy game pic.twitter.com/anjgKQNuPd — #FreePhillipDorsett (@ftbeard_17) December 8, 2018

Watch this great rendition of The Star Spangled Banner:

The Army-Navy joint rendition of the National Anthem is perhaps the most beautiful rendition you will ever hear. It will give you chills 🇺🇸 God bless America. God bless the young, kickass men and women of our Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/rfIIXueTrp — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 8, 2018

TYhe opening prayer was wonderful!

The chaplain wondered why we would pray before a football game.

“God of wonders, some wonder why we pray for a football game,” Pawlikowski said. “So I tell them in this game, every player on the field is willing to die for every person watching.”

Listen to the entire prayer and you won’t regret it.

The military chaplain’s prayer before the Army Navy game: “In this game every player on the field is willing to die for every person watching.” Wow. pic.twitter.com/860A1tsYug — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 8, 2018

The pageantry. The flyover.

The Army-Navy Game is something special. pic.twitter.com/PuMIko7iKa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 8, 2018