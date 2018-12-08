Trump’s Cheered, None Kneel, Prayer’s Incredible! It’s Army-Navy!

The introduction to the Army-Navy game was wonderful! The President was cheered, everyone stood for the National Anthem and the rendition was beautiful. The chaplain’s prayer was very moving and speaks to all that is great about the United States.

The AP sports writer Dan Gelston put up the video of the President being cheered as he was introduced.

The traditional coin toss:

Watch this great rendition of The Star Spangled Banner:

TYhe opening prayer was wonderful!

The chaplain wondered why we would pray before a football game.

“God of wonders, some wonder why we pray for a football game,” Pawlikowski said. “So I tell them in this game, every player on the field is willing to die for every person watching.”

Listen to the entire prayer and you won’t regret it.

