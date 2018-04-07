Trump’s New Nickname for Obama Is Called Racist

President Trump came up with a new nickname on the heels of the new Rasmussen polls putting his popularity at 51%. That is higher than Barack Obama’s was at the same time in his presidency in 2010. Rasmussen was the most accurate pollster during the election of 2016.

“Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling. Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration,” the president tweeted.

Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling. Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

It is not clear what specifically he is referring to with the nickname, but Obama did plenty of cheating. His staff was unmasking and spying on the Trump campaign with seemingly little legal justification. His staff also used the White House to campaign for Hillary Clinton.

Obama also cheated by loading up the country with a replacement population of illegal aliens who are accused of voting now. Even if they aren’t, they are exercising political clout.

Many nobodys on Twitter called Trump a racist for choosing that nickname, claiming the nickname is a “dog whistle”. No one is allowed to give the protected one a nickname.

The left thinks everyone who disagrees with them is a racist.

Echoing those sentiments was former White House Communications Director Jen Psaki who said the other day that Pres Trump referring to “Cheatin’ Obama” had racial overtones. Expect to hear more of this accusation.