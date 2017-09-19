Trump’s Right Again! FBI, DoJ Wiretapped Paul Manafort, Possibly Illegally

According to CNN and other media, Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, was wiretapped at a time he was working with Trump. The media and Obama administration told us we were crazy and Trump was crazy for saying he was wiretapped.

President Trump tweeted on March 4th of this year that Obama was wiretapping him and was roundly condemned for it.

Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort was, according to CNN, a target of continual investigations.

Some appeared to have lacked evidence. The spying on Manafort involved top DOJ and FBI officials in 2016 but, ironically, Hillary was the subject of a fake Investigation.

There were two FISA wiretaps and the second wiretap may be connected to the discredited Russia dossier which puts the legality of the second wiretap in question.

Specifically, the surveillance last year was discontinued at some point for lack of evidence according to sources. The FBI then restarted the surveillance after obtaining a new FISA warrant that extended at least into early this year.

Sources say the second warrant was part of the FBI’s efforts to investigate ties between the Trump campaign and suspected Russian operatives. Such warrants require top Justice and FBI officials provide the court with information showing suspicion that the subject of the warrant may be acting as an agent of a foreign power, CNN reported.

The government snooping continued into early this year, including a period when Manafort was known to talk to President Donald Trump.

The FBI paid $100,000 for the fake dossier allegedly and then used it to obtain the second warrant.

