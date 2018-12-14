Top Democrats say that President Trump’s alleged campaign finance violations are impeachable offenses, and possibly make him eligible for prosecution.

They cite statements made by lying ex-lawyer Michael Cohen who says Trump ordered him to make payments to Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels going into the 2016 presidential campaign.

The President said in an interview with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner on “Outnumbered Overtime” that the Cohen payments were “not a campaign finance violation.” He has also said that they were a “simple private transaction.”

A report by several former FEC commissioners agrees with the President. What the President did is not a campaign finance violation, according to their analysis.

One of those quoted in the report is Hans von Spakovsky who served on the FEC between 2006 and 2008.

Spakovsky published an op-ed on Tuesday for the Daily Signal, and again on Thursday for Fox News, and made the case in both articles that the campaign violations Cohen pleaded guilty to are things that aren’t a violation.

“The Cohen guilty pleas are likely irrelevant to the fate of President Trump,” Spakovsky wrote, adding, “That’s because in my judgment – as someone who served for two years as a member of the Federal Election Commission – the campaign finance law violations Cohen pleaded guilty to committing, allegedly at Donald Trump’s direction, aren’t really violations.”

A former FEC Chair explains his views on the issue: