Tucker Describes the Authoritarian President

On Monday night, Tucker Carlson responded to a comment by CNN’s David Gergen who claimed the President discrediting the [corrupt people in the] DoJ and in the press is the beginning of authoritarian rule.

Carlson had a good answer although we would simply say enacting a coup is the beginning of authoritarian rule.

That’s kind of hilarious. The irony, of course, is that David Gergen spent much of his own career in government, not simply criticizing reporters, but actively lying to them, as is the custom. Was that the behavior of a despot? Pretty funny.

But pause and consider this seriously for a minute. Authoritarianism. That’s what our ruling class says it fears. They tell us that all the time.

OK. Let’s say you really were an authoritarian and you wanted to weaken American democracy and impose a kind of oligarchy on the country. How would you go about doing that?

Well, you’d probably start by trying to control what people say and think. If citizens dissented from the mandated orthodoxy or dared to consider unauthorized ideas, you target them, you’d shame them on social media, you’d shout them down in public, you’d get them fired from their jobs, you’d make sure everybody was afraid to disagree with you.

After that, you would work to disarm the population. You take their guns away. That way, they’d be entirely dependent on you for their safety, not to mention unable to resist your plans for them.

Then, just to make sure you had quelled all opposition, you’d systematically target any institution that might oppose or put brakes on your power. You’d be especially concerned about churches, the family, and independent businesses. You’d be certain to undermine and crush those using laws and relentless propaganda.

If despite all of that, election results still didn’t go your way, you’d use an entrenched unelected bureaucracy to neuter any leader you hadn’t handpicked yourself. But you’d be shaken by an election like that. You’d resolve never to allow one again.

And to make sure of that, you’d work tirelessly to replace the old and ungrateful population with a new and more obedient one. That’s what you do.

Sound familiar? We are not talking about Donald Trump. For all of his faults, Trump isn’t doing any of that. Our ruling class is. And that’s what all these issues are really about.

The speech codes, the calls for gun control, the relentless attacks on the nuclear family, the demands for unlimited mass immigration, none of that is designed to help you. None of it will make you happier or more prosperous. That’s not the point.

The point is to make you more dependent on the very people who are yelling at you right now on cable television. They are the authoritarians.

This is more of the virtual reality Democrats have us living through. They are attempting a coup against the President and most of what they say is the opposite of the truth. Trump is trying to give us back our country and our rule of law, but they label him an authoritarian.

Watch:

Let’s say you were an authoritarian & wanted to weaken American democracy. How’d you do it? 1) ban free speech 2) disarm the country 3) undermine families and churches 4) Empower unelected bureaucrats. Trump isn’t doing that. The ruling class is #Tucker @FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 20, 2018